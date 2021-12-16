Author visits SGLC book club

Local author Molly Golubcow visited Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) on Nov. 18 to discuss her memoir, “The Hotel on St. James Place: Growing Up in Atlantic City between the Boardwalk and the Holocaust.” The book chronicles the journey of her Polish immigrant parents and Holocaust survivors, and their years catering to a colorful cast of characters at their Atlantic City hotel.
Molly met with the residents of the SGLC Book Club on the Boardwalk of the Home. She shared stories from her childhood that inspired the book.
“As a kid, it was like living in a movie,” Molly said about her summers living in the Seacrest Hotel on St. James Place.
She shared heartfelt sentiments about her parents’ “Old World” ways and their incredible capacity to interact with quirky guests of all backgrounds.
She engaged the residents in a lively discussion about Atlantic City and their own memories. Molly answered residents’ questions and encouraged residents to write their own personal memoirs with a writing prompt sheet. At the conclusion, she signed copies of her book for each resident.
Programs like these are made possible by your donations and the hardworking activities staff at SGLC: Activities Director Missy Rundio and Assistant Activities Director Cindy Weinraub.
About Seashore Gardens Living Center
The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short-and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit SeashoreGardens.org.