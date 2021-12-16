Author visits SGLC book club

Local author Molly Golubcow visited Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) on Nov. 18 to discuss her memoir, “The Hotel on St. James Place: Growing Up in Atlantic City between the Boardwalk and the Holocaust.” The book chronicles the journey of her Polish immigrant parents and Holocaust survivors, and their years catering to a colorful cast of characters at their Atlantic City hotel.

Molly met with the residents of the SGLC Book Club on the Boardwalk of the Home. She shared stories from her childhood that inspired the book.

“As a kid, it was like living in a movie,” Molly said about her summers living in the Seacrest Hotel on St. James Place.

She shared heartfelt sentiments about her parents’ “Old World” ways and their incredible capacity to interact with quirky guests of all backgrounds.

She engaged the residents in a lively discussion about Atlantic City and their own memories. Molly answered residents’ questions and encouraged residents to write their own personal memoirs with a writing prompt sheet. At the conclusion, she signed copies of her book for each resident.