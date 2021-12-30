 Skip to main content
Attales Holiday Donation Drive
Attales Holiday Donation Drive

During this season of giving, our Emma C. Attales National Junior Honor Society students started a fundraiser at the Absecon School District to help those in need just in time for the holidays. During the week of Dec. 13, staff members were able to donate $5 to the National Junior Honor Society for a “Week of Jeans.”

Together, $450 was raised. The NJHS members used this money to purchase the most requested foods for the Beacon Community Church Food Pantry in Galloway Township. Students purchased cereal, peanut butter, pasta sauce and other items. Other Attales students and staff members also brought in non-perishable food items that they purchased on their own and donated to the cause.

Our NJHS members loaded up all of the donations on Dec. 21 onto the Absecon School buses and brought them to the Beacon Community Church. We are so proud of our NJHS members for running such a successful donation drive, and for fully embracing the holiday spirit.

