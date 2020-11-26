Art studio opens in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Wendy Heintz self-taught herself to paint five years ago. When her husband of 26 years retired at the start of the pandemic, she felt a need to get out of the house to do something. She decided to combine her skill with a business opportunity and formed Your Creations Art Studio.

In addition to running classes at the studio, located a short distance from her home in Galloway Township, it is also a home for local artists to display their creations and offer them for sale. “With the holidays approaching, a personally handcrafted object makes a great gift for family and friends,” Heintz said.

She originally planned to open the studio at a now defunct former studio in Egg Harbor City but could not agree to terms with the landlord. She became aware of a vacant storefront next to JD’s Pub in the Smithville Towne Center. “It was a real hole-in-the-wall that took us all summer to renovate,” she said. Finally, she was ready to open her doors to the public Oct. 25.

“Business is getting better as word spreads about our studio,” she said. “This is a stress reliever for people who want to get out. We can seat up to 12 people at a time and still socially distance. We also take the temperature of everyone who enters the studio.”