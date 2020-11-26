Art studio opens in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Wendy Heintz self-taught herself to paint five years ago. When her husband of 26 years retired at the start of the pandemic, she felt a need to get out of the house to do something. She decided to combine her skill with a business opportunity and formed Your Creations Art Studio.
In addition to running classes at the studio, located a short distance from her home in Galloway Township, it is also a home for local artists to display their creations and offer them for sale. “With the holidays approaching, a personally handcrafted object makes a great gift for family and friends,” Heintz said.
She originally planned to open the studio at a now defunct former studio in Egg Harbor City but could not agree to terms with the landlord. She became aware of a vacant storefront next to JD’s Pub in the Smithville Towne Center. “It was a real hole-in-the-wall that took us all summer to renovate,” she said. Finally, she was ready to open her doors to the public Oct. 25.
“Business is getting better as word spreads about our studio,” she said. “This is a stress reliever for people who want to get out. We can seat up to 12 people at a time and still socially distance. We also take the temperature of everyone who enters the studio.”
Heintz teaches the painting class and will soon have other instructors in the studio to teach such crafts as woodworking, mosaics, jewelry and wreathmaking.
“We also provide kids’ birthday parties, adult painting parties including bachelorette parties, friends getting together events, corporate team building and fundraisers,” she said.
Heintz takes delight in teaching young children to paint. Kelly Olden, of Galloway Township, brought her daughter, 6-year-old Adalynne and her niece Kayla McCann, 9, to the studio on Saturday, Nov. 21, for a Santa Smile class. “Adalynne wants to be a future painter,” Kelly said to Heintz. “She wants your autograph.”
“I’m just too excited,” Adalynne said. “This is the best day ever!”
Your Creations Art Studios can be found on the web at yourcreationsartstudio.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/Your-Creations-Art-Studio-111169347296202.
The studio is at 45 S. New York Road in Smithville.
