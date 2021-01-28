American Red Cross blood drives

VFW Post 220 is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive Wednesday, February 3rd and Wednesday, March 31.
Both drives will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. at 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing. All donors will have temperature checked prior to admittance into the blood drive. Appointments are preferred. Call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and use sponsor code vfw220.
Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Feb. 1 through 28, 2021 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, thanks to our partners at Amazon.