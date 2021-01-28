 Skip to main content
American Red Cross blood drives planned in Hamilton
American Red Cross blood drives planned in Hamilton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — VFW Post 220 will host American Red Cross blood drives on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and Wednesday, March 31.

Both drives will take place 1 to 6 p.m. 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing. All donors will have temperature checked prior to admittance into the blood drive. Appointments are preferred. Call 1-800-REDCROSS or see RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and use sponsor code vfw220.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Feb. 1 through 28, 2021 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, thanks to partners at Amazon.

