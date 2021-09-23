Amanda Purdy 2021 Recipient of Brigantine Beach Volleyball Association Scholarship

The Brigantine Beach Volleyball Association (BBVA) is proud to announce that Amanda Purdy, a 2021 graduate of Cedar Creek High School, is the recipient of the Steve Hopp Memorial Scholarship.

The BBVA is a 30-year-old nonprofit and has awarded over $15,000 to graduating student/volleyball athletes who reside in Atlantic County. The scholarship is named after Steve Hopp — a past president of the association and a passionate volleyball athlete. A two-part grant, Purdy will receive a stipend of $1,000.

Purdy will be attending Cabrini College where she will continue her education and pursue her volleyball career.