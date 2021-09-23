 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amanda Purdy 2021 Recipient of Brigantine Beach Volleyball Association Scholarship
0 comments

Amanda Purdy 2021 Recipient of Brigantine Beach Volleyball Association Scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092321-cat-gal-brigvolleyballphoto1.jpg

From left, Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera, Cedar Creek recipient Amanda Purdy, BBVA President Allen Benowitz and BBVA VP Michael Feely.

 BRIGANTINE BEACH VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION, PROVIDED

The Brigantine Beach Volleyball Association (BBVA) is proud to announce that Amanda Purdy, a 2021 graduate of Cedar Creek High School, is the recipient of the Steve Hopp Memorial Scholarship.

The BBVA is a 30-year-old nonprofit and has awarded over $15,000 to graduating student/volleyball athletes who reside in Atlantic County. The scholarship is named after Steve Hopp — a past president of the association and a passionate volleyball athlete. A two-part grant, Purdy will receive a stipend of $1,000.

Purdy will be attending Cabrini College where she will continue her education and pursue her volleyball career.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Galloway Township

WWII ace Sidney Hewitt

In the cockpit of this P-47 “Thunderbolt” is Sidney Hirst Hewett, born on Belmar Avenue in Galloway Township. Lieutenant Hewett flew 112 comba…

Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News