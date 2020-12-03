AHS Interact Club - Project Aspire 2 Inspire

Fourteen members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club created 112 face masks and donated them to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic this fall. This project was hosted by the student-led organization Project Aspire 2 Inspire, which was founded to aid communities through a variety of service projects. The hospital that will receive the student-created PPE is the Montefiore Hospital in Secaucus.
Absegami President Aastha Pandya was one of the fourteen Absegami High School students who created the masks.
“I participated in this event because I know that there is always something we can do to help the world,” Pandya said. “Interact gave me the opportunity to give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a fun experience, and I learned how to make masks in the process.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!