AHS Interact Club - Project Aspire 2 Inspire

Fourteen members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club created 112 face masks and donated them to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic this fall. This project was hosted by the student-led organization Project Aspire 2 Inspire, which was founded to aid communities through a variety of service projects. The hospital that will receive the student-created PPE is the Montefiore Hospital in Secaucus.

“I participated in this event because I know that there is always something we can do to help the world,” Pandya said. “Interact gave me the opportunity to give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a fun experience, and I learned how to make masks in the process.”