Affordable Dentures & Implants Announces Grand Opening in Mays Landing, NJ

MAYS LANDING – Affordable Dentures & Implants announced the grand opening of its practice at 4215 E Black Horse Pike, Suite 530. The practice is part of the a provider network of tooth placement solutions including dentures and implants.

With the grand opening, the practice is offering 10 percent off all dentures through May 31. Patients can find the offer on the Affordable Dentures & Implants website.

From extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants, including implant-secured dentures, the practice offers patients a variety of tooth replacement options – at an affordable price — to create a new, natural smile that not only looks great, but transforms a patient’s confidence to smile once again. The practice features its own on-site dental lab, which adds convenience and value for patients.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 35 million Americans are missing all their teeth on one or both arches.

The Affordable Dentures & Implants team is proud to offer safe, professional, and compassionate care to patients. The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, including the practice’s enhanced safety protocols, or to schedule an appointment, patients can visit the practice website or call 609-616-6020.