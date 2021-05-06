ACIT Performing Arts Scholarship Winners

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Institute of Technology is excited to announce that Safia Glover, Antonelly Reyes and Dominic Roberts participated in a virtual scholarship class audition at the N.J. High School Dance Festival on Saturday, March 13, and received scholarships to attend both the Rutgers Summer Conservatory Dance Program and the Nimbus Arts Center Intensive.

The Rutgers Summer Dance Conservatory invites high school dancers to sample the rigorous schedule of ballet and modern technique classes that Mason Gross School of the Arts collegiate students participate in daily. Participants develop skills under the guidance of Mason Gross faculty, and guest artists offer special workshops on topics such as dancer health, strength & flexibility, college admissions, and dance career path exploration.

In addition, Roberts has been chosen by Dance New Jersey and the National Honor Society for Dance Arts adjudication committee as a New Jersey state level honoree for excellence in the dance arts. Roberts also received an honorable mention for the 2021 National Dance Education Organization Artistic Merit, Leadership and Academic Achievement Award. The National Honor Society for Dance Arts serves to identify those honor students of junior and senior high school age for nomination for the NDEO award, the highest student dance award in the nation. State affiliates of the NDEO may elect to offer a state-level award. All applicants are then forwarded for adjudication at the national level. There are national winners, finalists and honorable mentions.