Absegami Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Professionals

“Student Centered, Student First, Relationship Builder, Role Model, Hero, Alumni.”
These are all words that epitomize teachers, and these words are even more true when we look at Absegami High School Teacher of the Year, Mr. Shawn Scannell and Educational Support Professional of the Year, Ms. Barbara Hedrich.
Shawn Scannell has been a part of the Absegami family for over 25 years. He is an Absegami graduate who returned to Absegami in 2003 to teach full time following a successful collegiate wrestling career at Rider University. He is a certified special education teacher who has worked in various classroom settings, most notably the REACH program. The REACH program is an in school program designed to assist students who may need support academically, socially, and/or emotionally. The goal of the program is to help students experience success by learning new life skills to overcome barriers and/or challenges present in their lives. He was one of the leading figures in the implementation and creation of the REACH program which would eventually lead to the creation of the Absegami Snack Shack, a student-led breakfast shop for faculty, staff, and students that serves breakfast sandwiches, snacks, and coffee. He thrives in this setting and the students he impacts walk away with real-life skills they can use in the workplace. His passion, his drive, and his commitment to the students is what makes him and his program so successful.
In addition to his work as a special education teacher, Mr. Scannell is actively involved in athletics and has a total of 17 years experience as a head coach and 17 years experience as an assistant coach which has led to the success of those programs. He is the head coach of the Absegami wrestling team coaching in several wrestling state finals which led to being nominated as District 32 and Region 8 coach of the year. Mr. Scannell works as an advisor to the Absegami TRIBE club dedicated to the successful involvement of students in activities throughout the high school while promoting school spirit.
Mr. Scannell has stated, “I do this because I thoroughly enjoy working with kids...I enjoy helping them work through their challenges and watching them grow and progress as young adults. I do this because you feel like you may be making a little difference in someone's life and are afforded lasting relationships for a lifetime. With this job I am fortunate enough to have the opportunity to coach and continue to be involved with the sports that I love, as well as forming bonds and friendships that I am lucky enough to be a part of.”
Barbara Hedrich has been part of the Absegami family for the past 10 years. First as a substitute and the last eight as a paraprofessional. She has worked extensively within our resource room providing support for students. She is driven to assist these students in being as successful as possible. Her degree in History makes a valuable resource to both the students and the teacher in these classrooms.
Ms. Hedrich shared that she does this because she feels that having a positive impact on a student’s learning experience and social-emotional growth is the most valuable service she can perform, and it’s also the one that brings her the most joy. As an alumni of Absegami, it’s a huge privilege for her to be able to give back to her school.