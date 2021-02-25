Absegami Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Professionals

Shawn Scannell has been a part of the Absegami family for over 25 years. He is an Absegami graduate who returned to Absegami in 2003 to teach full time following a successful collegiate wrestling career at Rider University. He is a certified special education teacher who has worked in various classroom settings, most notably the REACH program. The REACH program is an in school program designed to assist students who may need support academically, socially, and/or emotionally. The goal of the program is to help students experience success by learning new life skills to overcome barriers and/or challenges present in their lives. He was one of the leading figures in the implementation and creation of the REACH program which would eventually lead to the creation of the Absegami Snack Shack, a student-led breakfast shop for faculty, staff, and students that serves breakfast sandwiches, snacks, and coffee. He thrives in this setting and the students he impacts walk away with real-life skills they can use in the workplace. His passion, his drive, and his commitment to the students is what makes him and his program so successful.