Absegami students participating in Operation Gratitude for Veterans Day
120921-cat-gal-gratitudephoto1.jpg

Absegami High School’s Interact Club members make Veteran’s Day cards for Operation Gratitude on Nov. 18.

 CHRISTINE PARKER, PROVIDED

GALLOWAY — Twenty-seven members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club made Veterans Day cards on Nov. 18 at Absegami High School. In total, 49 colorful cards were made by the Interactors to display their appreciation and gratitude for the veterans.

“It was a great way to honor and thank our veterans on their special day, while also having a lot of fun making the cards,” said Interact member Shyna Kataria.

Another member, Rudy Murphy, said, “I had an amazing time making homemade cards to show the veterans how much we all appreciate them.”

The cards were donated to Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization that offers many volunteering opportunities that show appreciation to American veterans, military, and first responders.

For more information about Operation Gratitude visit operationgratitude.com or call 818-960-7878.

