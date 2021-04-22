Absegami senior wins for screenwriting at Rowan RTF Media Fest

Absegami Senior Samantha Garofolo won in the category of best screenwriting for her script, "Reflections," at the 7th Annual RTF & NJ High School Media Festival at Rowan University, hosted by the Ric Edelman College of Communications & Creative Arts.

The event showcases Rowan and New Jersey high school students and their creative work. It includes a wide variety of works by students in Rowan Radio, Television and Film courses around the state whose projects were judged by experts outside of the University. RTF Chairman Keith Brand said the festival provides a unique opportunity for aspiring professional creatives to learn what it means to prepare work for and show it in juried competitions. Rowan's RTF Media Festival, which began in 2013 for undergraduates and alumni, evolved to include opportunities for talented New Jersey high school students eager for a platform on which to display their work.

In addition to entries from RJ undergraduates, this year's program featured entries from a dozen NJ high schools and entries from seven alumni.

Samantha stated she was happy to win the award, especially since it was her first time attempting screenwriting. Absegami Teacher of Film Ernie Rockelman added that screenwriting can be challenging, but Sam never relented. He also stated that her perseverance paid off and he could not be more proud.

For further information, check the festival website, rtfmediafest.com.