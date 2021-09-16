 Skip to main content
Absegami Senior chosen as delegate to Girls State
Absegami Senior chosen as delegate to Girls State

091621-cat-gal-girlsstatephoto1.JPG

From left are Kennedy Sidibe, Patricia Tatum, commander of American Legion Post 61, and Kennedy’s mother, Joyce Sidibe.

 LEON BRYANT, PROVIDED

The 2021 delegate to Girls State for American Legion Kenneth B. Hawkins Post 61, based in Atlantic City, is Kennedy Sidibe, a senior at Absegami High School. She was chosen to participate because of her excellent academic skills, character and work ethic, said post leadership.

The mission of Girls State program is to teach the fundamentals of state government, the political process and leadership skills to young women. The program is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. The week-long program is usually held at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, but was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

