Absegami Key Club completed the AmeriHealth New Jersey April Fools 8k

Absegami Key Club President Simone Graziano and club officers Aastha Pandya and Drishti Agrawal completed and placed first, second and third in their age group for females at the AmeriHealth New Jersey April Fools 8K in Atlantic City on Saturday, April 2. The students ran to honor and celebrate the life of late Key Club adviser Laura Czaikowski. The students also raised $1,000 to be donated to the Czaikowski family. Key Club would like to thank their family, friends and the Absegami community for their generous donations, as well as the following businesses: Atlantic Medical Imaging, Giovanni’s Pizzeria II, Highlander Motor Inn, Gainers Florist, Galloway Real Estate, Marco Polo Pizzeria, Budget Inn and Suites, Rise Up Nutrition, and Mito Asia.