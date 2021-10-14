Absegami Interact Club members volunteer at Bike MS: City to Shore Ride 2021

Eight members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club helped out at the Bike MS: City to Shore Ride 2021 from Cherry Hill to Ocean City on Saturday, Sept. 25. The high school volunteers assisted in organizing refreshments and cheered on approximately 3,800 cyclists who biked 20 to 175 miles as they crossed the finish line.

Student Selena Yee volunteered from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I’m really glad I was able to volunteer with friends and raise awareness for an important issue like in Bike MS,” she said.

The event was organized by The National Multiple Sclerosis Society to raise money for people affected by MS, a disabling disease that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and body. This disruption causes scar tissues and weakens bodily functions. The MS organization was successful in raising over $3.35 million from this event.

National Multiple Sclerosis Society member Randy Nickum stated, “Great turnout, great weather, and we’ll come back bigger and better next year.”

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, visit nationalmssociety.org or call 1-800-344-4867.