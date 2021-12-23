 Skip to main content
Absegami Interact Club makes holiday cards for elder care patients
Absegami Interact Club makes holiday cards for elder care patients

Twenty-three members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club made holiday cards for elder care patients on Dec. 9. In total, 42 caring cards were crafted to share student’s holiday spirit during this joyful time of year.

“It was a lot of fun to spend time with friends after school to put a smile on the faces of our elders,” said Interact member Juhi Jha.

Another member, Harshita Harshe, said “I’m really happy that I got to be a part of something that spread so much holiday cheer.”

The cards were donated to Brandywine Living at Brandall Estates and Health Center at Galloway. The Brandywine Living at Brandall Estates is an assisted living center located in Linwood that provides care, service, and memory care to the residents. The Health Center at Galloway is a senior living provider with a highly skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

