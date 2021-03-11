 Skip to main content
Absegami HS students learn how to 'Ace the Interview'
Absegami HS students learn how to 'Ace the Interview'

031121_gal_gaminterview
Julie Hazard / Provided

As part of National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, Absegami students learned how to “ace the interview” during a special virtual guest presentation.

Gina Borgesi, College Representative for the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), spoke with Absegami students via Google Meet about the importance of making a good first impression during an interview. The presentation began with a short video on FIDM, a private college in California, and sprung into how to prepare a “tell me about yourself” profile.

Students were actively involved in choosing “the best candidate for the job” based on dress, body language and how interview questions were answered. They were asked to select three qualities that best described themselves and wrote supporting statements to better prepare for interviews. Students were encouraged to have a “WIFT” (what’s in it for them) mentality rather than a “WIFM” (what’s in it for me) mentality. At the conclusion of the presentation, the importance of sending a thank you note or thank you email was stressed.

For more information on FIDM and/or the presentations their representatives provide to schools, visit FIDM.edu. For more information on Absegami’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), contact Adviser Dawn Kosko at dkosko@gehrhsd.net or visit the local chapter website at GamiFBLA.org.

