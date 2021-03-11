Absegami HS students learn how to 'Ace the Interview'

Gina Borgesi, College Representative for the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), spoke with Absegami students via Google Meet about the importance of making a good first impression during an interview. The presentation began with a short video on FIDM, a private college in California, and sprung into how to prepare a “tell me about yourself” profile.

Students were actively involved in choosing “the best candidate for the job” based on dress, body language and how interview questions were answered. They were asked to select three qualities that best described themselves and wrote supporting statements to better prepare for interviews. Students were encouraged to have a “WIFT” (what’s in it for them) mentality rather than a “WIFM” (what’s in it for me) mentality. At the conclusion of the presentation, the importance of sending a thank you note or thank you email was stressed.