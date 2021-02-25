Absegami HS FBLA takes virtual business tour, learns about more than insurance

Members of the Absegami High School Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) caught a glimpse into the “new work life” of professionals, working from home for almost a year since the pandemic forced them from their in-person employment, in a virtual meeting last week.
Zachary Eberson, a commercial lines account agent at McMahon Insurance Agency in Ocean City, spoke to the future business leaders and discussed how business has changed since last year’s in-person tour of the physical office, which housed numerous employees together on multiple floors. Now, employees work from home independently, but the goals stay the same: Stay connected to clients; retain their book of business; and try to establish new customer relationships.
He spoke about the challenges of working at home in a COVID environment, and how business will likely change in the future due to technology and the ability to work remotely. The conversation continued with a question and answer period, along with a more personal talk about how “everyone is a salesperson,” and finding motivation when the stresses of the pandemic are getting you down.
Eberson encouraged students to push through, even though it may seem difficult right now, because the life skills of “adapting and overcoming” are critical to business success. Additionally, Eberson reminded students to grow their sphere of influence and take advantage of networking opportunities offered through FBLA.
Finally, he shared some book suggestions for “future business leader reading,” including "Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It" by Chris Voss, "To Sell is Human: The Surprising Truth about Moving Others" by Daniel H. Pink, and "Never Eat Alone & Other Secrets to Success, One Relationship at a Time" by Keith Ferrazzi.
