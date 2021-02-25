Absegami HS FBLA takes virtual business tour, learns about more than insurance

Members of the Absegami High School Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) caught a glimpse into the “new work life” of professionals, working from home for almost a year since the pandemic forced them from their in-person employment, in a virtual meeting last week.

Zachary Eberson, a commercial lines account agent at McMahon Insurance Agency in Ocean City, spoke to the future business leaders and discussed how business has changed since last year’s in-person tour of the physical office, which housed numerous employees together on multiple floors. Now, employees work from home independently, but the goals stay the same: Stay connected to clients; retain their book of business; and try to establish new customer relationships.

He spoke about the challenges of working at home in a COVID environment, and how business will likely change in the future due to technology and the ability to work remotely. The conversation continued with a question and answer period, along with a more personal talk about how “everyone is a salesperson,” and finding motivation when the stresses of the pandemic are getting you down.