Absegami HS FBLA holds third annual 'Alumni Night'

Galloway Township — Absegami High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) held its third annual “alumni night” on January 22nd; however, due to continued indoor gathering restrictions, the event was held virtually this year.

FBLA members who graduated in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 were invited to the virtual event. The night began with an “Absegami FBLA Trivia Contest Kahoot.” Junior Tahia Abedin was the first place winner and received a $25 Amazon gift card. Alumni introduced themselves, including their higher education institutions (Rutgers, Drexel, Vassar, NJIT, Stockton), the fields they are pursuing (biochemistry, computer science, criminal justice, accounting, business analytics and information technology, optical engineering), companies where they obtained co-ops, internships and full time positions (Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and more), and further career aspirations (becoming CPAs, earning MBAs, going to medical school and law school).