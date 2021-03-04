Absegami HS FBLA donates 100 care package bags to Atlantic City Rescue Mission

Absegami High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members prepared 100 individual care packages for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission as part of a statewide community service initiative called “Operation Uplift,” whose goal it was to provide resources and necessities to the homeless. Boxes of the care packages were delivered on February 20th, the last day of FBLA-PBL Week which was appropriately designated as “Community Service Day.”

Adviser Dawn Kosko, along with Chapter Vice President of Fundraising, Junior Khushi Shah, delivered the bags to the Rescue Mission. Each bag included a granola bar, a package of Ramen noodles, a package of raisins, a bottle of water, a packet of hot cocoa, an applesauce cup, a packet of instant oatmeal, a pudding cup, a reusable face mask, a toothbrush, a tube of toothpaste, and a plastic fork and spoon.

Extra items that were collected above the 100 needed for the packages were also donated.

Nick Bear, of the AC Rescue Mission, accepted the donation and thanked FBLA for their generosity, for taking the time to make the bags and for personally delivering them.

For 50 years, the Atlantic City Rescue Mission has been providing relief for the homeless in southern New Jersey through the generous donations of individuals. Visit their website at ACRescueMission.org.

For more information about how you as a business, community member, parent or Absegami student can be a part of FBLA, please contact Adviser Dawn Kosko at dkosko@gehrhsd.net or visit the chapter website at GAMIFBLA.org.