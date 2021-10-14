Absegami hosts 40th annual band competition

Absegami High School Marching Braves hosted their 40th annual band competition on Saturday, Oct. 2. Throughout the course of the evening, over 400 performers from eight area high schools took to the field in front of a full stadium crowd. The evening concluded with the Absegami Band performing in exhibition.

“It was amazing for our students to be able to perform to such a supportive home crowd. While we are not beyond the pandemic, it is a very different experience in comparison with what was possible last year. Seeing what each school has been able to put together in this year of rebuilding is very inspiring, and I know we were extremely excited to host on our campus, despite the planning and work that goes into it,” said Patrick O’Keefe, Absegami director of bands.

In addition to Absegami, bands from Millville, Penns Grove, Mainland, Hammonton, Oakcrest, Deptford and Egg Harbor Township High schools were in attendance. The competition was an event under the Tournament of Bands circuit, where schools are scored and placed in the areas of music, visual and general effect. Bands compete in groups based on size. While Absegami was not given an award as a result of hosting and exhibition, they did post the highest score, not only of their group, but of the overall show. This was also the case in their prior show at Southern Regional High School.