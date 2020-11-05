Absegami holds band show

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Absegami High School hosted its annual Marching Band Festival, with a slightly different format to accomodate pandemic guidelines.
The day included performances from Winslow Township High School, Cedar Creek High School, Mainland Regional High School, Egg Harbor Township High School, and of course, Absegami High School.
“It was very exciting to see live performance again, in a time when that is really not happening.” said Absegami director Patrick O’Keefe. Marching band circuits have shifted to a virtual format for the 2020 season as a result of the pandemic, and adjudicate through video submission. This format does not allow for students to perform for each other or spectators, or receive feedback based on a live show.
“While the virtual options provide some benefits, the experience is not the same and does not offer the same educational value. The performing aspect of this performing art has been lost. As a result, we made a plan to host our own show.” O’Keefe said.
“We felt it was important to be able to provide this opportunity for our students. We see how sports are able to continue game play successfully while following protocols around mask wearing, social distancing and limited spectators, so felt it was appropriate to do the same for the band program. People seemed more than willing to follow our guidance in exchange to see their kids on the field again,” said Leslie Madison, Absegami assistant principal and supervisor of music.
“The response from the community and visiting schools was extremely positive. The students have been determined to make the most of this year beginning in July, seemingly unfazed by all the modifications to the activity for this 2020 season. It was great to celebrate their work alongside other local programs,” O’Keefe said. As a result of the 500 person spectator cap, the show was also livestreamed by the school’s media department. Each group received a clinic from the judging panel on the field following their performance, and was given a festival rating of gold, silver or bronze.
