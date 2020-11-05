Absegami holds band show

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Absegami High School hosted its annual Marching Band Festival, with a slightly different format to accomodate pandemic guidelines.

The day included performances from Winslow Township High School, Cedar Creek High School, Mainland Regional High School, Egg Harbor Township High School, and of course, Absegami High School.

“It was very exciting to see live performance again, in a time when that is really not happening.” said Absegami director Patrick O’Keefe. Marching band circuits have shifted to a virtual format for the 2020 season as a result of the pandemic, and adjudicate through video submission. This format does not allow for students to perform for each other or spectators, or receive feedback based on a live show.

“While the virtual options provide some benefits, the experience is not the same and does not offer the same educational value. The performing aspect of this performing art has been lost. As a result, we made a plan to host our own show.” O’Keefe said.