 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absegami High School students excel in FBLA Regional Competition, advance to states
0 comments

Absegami High School students excel in FBLA Regional Competition, advance to states

  • 0
012121_gal_gamifbla SLC Qualifers 2021 - 1

21 Absegami High School students, all members of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), will be advancing to the NJ FBLA State Leadership Conference (SLC) in March after standout performances in December’s NJ FBLA online competition.

 Julie Hazard / Provided

21 Absegami High School students, all members of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), will be advancing to the NJ FBLA State Leadership Conference (SLC) in March after standout performances in December’s NJ FBLA online competition. Normally held at Harrah’s Waterfront Convention Center in Atlantic City, the SLC will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

In the Southern NJ Region, these Absegami students qualified for state-level competition by placing as follows in their respective events:

Business Calculations - Mateo Benitez (12) - 2nd Place

Business Communications - Laura Mayfield (11) - 8th Place

Cyber Security - Hetal Patel (12) - 9th Place

Health Care Administration - Manav Dasondi (12) - 9th Place

Hospitality & Event Management - Yesha Patel (12) - 5th Place

Introduction to Business - Dhruv Somaiya (9) - 2nd Place

Introduction to FBLA: Vivian Jiang (10) - 4th Place

Introduction to FBLA: Favour Izah (9) - 7th Place

Introduction to Financial Math: Colin Morrissey (9) - 1st Place

Introduction to Financial Math: Jatin Punjabi (9) - 3rd Place

Introduction to Financial Math: Jonathan Canlla (9) - 8th Place

Introduction to Information Technology - Chloe Yu (10) - 5th Place

Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure - Puja Gandhi (9) - 1st Place

Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure - Logan Soltys (9) - 3rd Place

Journalism - Samantha Lane (10) - 8th Place

Organizational Leadership - Aastha Pandya (11) - 2nd Place

Organizational Leadership - Dhruv Rathod (10) - 7th Place

Political Science - Dean Winkworth (11) - 5th Place

Sports & Entertainment Management - Bhavya Rama (11) & Ryan Rodweller (11) - 6th Place

Supply Chain Management - Aashna Patel (12) - 5th Place

Through its national awards program, FBLA recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. Top state winners are then eligible to compete for national awards at the National Leadership Conference each summer. In only its 7th year of reactivation, the Absegami chapter of FBLA has 121 active members.

This is the largest number of regional winners the chapter has had to date, improving over last year’s number of 16 winners. The organization’s adviser is business education teacher Dawn Kosko.

The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla-pbl.org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News