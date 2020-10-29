 Skip to main content
Absegami High School student wins FBLA Membership Madness award
102920_gal_gamifbla Bhrayann Sanchez

Dawn Kosko, FBLA Adviser awarding Bhrayann Sanchez-Ventura, 11, the "membership madness" award.

 Julie Hazard / Provided

Absegami High School Future Business Leaders of America members recently participated in Membership Madness, a recruitment event designed to recognize FBLA members who extend the benefits of membership to their friends and acquaintances. Members who recruit at least five new members receive a certificate of recognition and a gift card.

This year, Bhrayann Sanchez-Ventura, a junior, received the award for recruiting five new members by the Oct. 13 deadline. Bhrayann received a Membership Madness award certificate and a Wawa gift card for his efforts.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda Inc. is a nonprofit 501( c )(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. For more information, see fbla-pbl.org.

