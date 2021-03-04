Absegami High School’s Interact Club organizes clothing drive

Absegami High School’s Interact Club organized a clothing drive and collected over 40 large trash bags that were donated to the Salvation Army this January. The donations were collected from January 19 to January 21, and many of the school’s students and staff participated to help the organization meet its goal of helping those in need.

The Absegami Interact Club has been holding this clothing drive annually for the past ten years, and typically the homeroom class who donated the most wins a free bagel party following the event. Due to COVID-19, an in-person bagel party wasn’t possible, but the students in Mrs. Pamela Montecalvo and Mr. William Amend’s homeroom were given breakfast-to-go bags as a reward for donating 116 articles of gently used and washed clothing. This change ensured everyone’s safety during this pandemic while still motivating students and staff to participate.

“I liked to see the amount of clothing that everyone donated,” stated Interact Treasurer Manav Dasondi. “It was heartwarming to see the amount of clothing that people donated. It’s a great visual symbol of people’s generosity.”