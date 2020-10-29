Absegami Future Business Leaders holds Storm for Norm golf tournament

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Golfers teed off under sunny skies and warm fall temperatures on Oct. 18 in the inaugural Absegami FBLA Storm for Norm Memorial Golf Tournament, held on Seaview Golf Club’s Bay Course.
The event, originally scheduled for April 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, was held in memory of Norm Wescoat, an Absecon native who loved the game of golf and was an architect in the local area. Wescoat was a member at Seaview for 10 years with his wife, Nancy, and children Alexa Petillo and Dylan Petillo. In February 2019, he was diagnosed with kidney, liver and lung cancer, and he lost his battle just 2 months later.
The Absegami High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America partnered with Wescoat’s family to create the golf tournament in his memory, keeping his love of the game alive while helping students achieve their goals of becoming business professionals. Proceeds from the tournament of approximately $2,000 will be used to establish a scholarship fund, to purchase golf equipment for students who cannot afford it and to support the business and leadership opportunities presented to FBLA members.
At the tournament dinner, prizes were awarded to the first place team of Nick Pasquale, Roger Gottlieb, Bob Luderitz and Bill Luderitz with a low score of 58, as well as Ron Schmid (men’s closest to the pin), Alexa Petillo (women’s closest to the pin), Cliff Still Sr. (men’s long drive) and Taylor Filling (women’s long drive).
Ocean First Bank was the title sponsor of the event. Other sponsors included Eric & Renee Glasser (tee sponsor) and hole sponsors: Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Association, Johnny D’s, the McCooleys, Beth McCann and Mark McKenna. Dinner auction prizes were donated by Villa Rifici, Chico & Sons, Blue Heron Pines, Twisted Dunes, McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links and Seaview Golf Club.
The second annual tournament is being planned for Spring 2022. For more information see gamifbla.org or contact chapter adviser Dawn Kosko at dkosko@gehrhsd.net.
