Absegami Future Business Leaders holds Storm for Norm golf tournament

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Golfers teed off under sunny skies and warm fall temperatures on Oct. 18 in the inaugural Absegami FBLA Storm for Norm Memorial Golf Tournament, held on Seaview Golf Club’s Bay Course.

The event, originally scheduled for April 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, was held in memory of Norm Wescoat, an Absecon native who loved the game of golf and was an architect in the local area. Wescoat was a member at Seaview for 10 years with his wife, Nancy, and children Alexa Petillo and Dylan Petillo. In February 2019, he was diagnosed with kidney, liver and lung cancer, and he lost his battle just 2 months later.

The Absegami High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America partnered with Wescoat’s family to create the golf tournament in his memory, keeping his love of the game alive while helping students achieve their goals of becoming business professionals. Proceeds from the tournament of approximately $2,000 will be used to establish a scholarship fund, to purchase golf equipment for students who cannot afford it and to support the business and leadership opportunities presented to FBLA members.