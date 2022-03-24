Absegami Future Business Leaders Excel at State Leadership Conference, Advance to Nationals

For the first time since 2019, over 2,500 students from throughout New Jersey, including 24 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members from Absegami High School, participated in an in person NJ FBLA State Leadership Conference held at Harrah’s Waterfront Convention Center in Atlantic City from March 9-11.

True to the conference’s theme, Absegami students demonstrated “Success Starts Here,” and were ranked among the state’s best not only in competitive events, but also in scholarship, community service and membership. Eight Absegami students now advance to the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago from June 29-July 2.

Seniors Bhavya Rama and Darshan Surti earned first-place honors in Network Design, a two-part competitive team event which included a collaborative objective test and an on-the-spot role play which tested their ability to evaluate the needs of an organization and then design and implement network solutions.

Freshmen Mahi Patel and Ria Patel earned second-place honors in Introduction to Business Presentation, where they developed a presentation about workplace policies that should remain in place after the pandemic, including work schedule, work location, format of meetings and networking opportunities.

Kiera Liu, a junior, earned third-place honors in Public Service Announcement. She created a 30-second PSA that promoted mental health awareness.

Sophomores Shyna Kataria and Abigail Reed earned fourth-place honors in Introduction to Event Planning, a two-part competitive team event which included a collaborative objective test and a role-play component where they demonstrated their event planning skills, including customer service, convention planning, pricing and supply chain management.

Sameera Hossain, a junior, not only earned fourth-place honors in Public Speaking, but was also elected to the 2022-23 NJ FBLA State Officer Team as the Southern Region vice president.

Khushi Shah, a senior, won a $1,000 NJ FBLA State Scholarship, and sophomore Jatin Punjabi and freshman Mahi Patel, were both selected as NJ FBLA State Members of the Month for October and February, respectively.

Additionally, the following Absegami students were recognized as placing in the Top 10 in the state in their events: junior Madaline Muuo in Cybersecurity; sophomore Jatin Punjabi in Introduction to Information Technology; sophomore Jessica Westcott in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure; sophomore Samirah Jackson in Introduction to Public Speaking; and freshman Sarah Miguel in Help Desk.

The Absegami High School Chapter as a whole was recognized with the following awards: Largest Local Chapter Membership in the Southern Region, 2nd Place Community Service Challenge Award, 4th Place Passport of Progress Award, March of Dimes Fundraising Award, Stories for Success Award, and Chapter Website Award of Merit.

The statewide conference included an opening session with state officer candidate speeches, a motivational speaker, over 40 onsite competitive events, a convention “hub” that included a digital scavenger hunt, trivia showdowns, lip sync battles, games and puzzles, a photo station, and power sessions. Workshops gave students the opportunity to learn more about financial literacy, public speaking, service-minded leadership, ice-breakers, dressing for success, college applications and more. The conference concluded with a two-part awards ceremony that was live-streamed to recognize the students’ accomplishments.

The Absegami High School FBLA chapter, in its eighth year of reactivation, is working toward building community business partnerships and holding events to raise money for students to compete on the national level. To become a sponsor, make a donation, or learn more about membership in FBLA, please contact FBLA Adviser, Dawn Kosko, at dkosko@gehrhsd.net.