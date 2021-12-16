Absegami FBLA raises $600 for March of Dimes

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) raised almost $600 for the March of Dimes through a faculty “denim day,” T-shirt sale, and a school-wide “penny wars project” to promote World Prematurity Awareness Month.

The events were held as fundraisers, and to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of preterm babies and their families worldwide.

Students and staff were encouraged to wear purple or their “world prematurity day T-shirts” with their denim on “denim day” when teachers and staff donated $5 to wear jeans to school, raising over $350.

Over three days in the main cafeteria, students and staff were asked to donate their spare change to a class’s “donation jar” (freshman, sophomore, junior, senior) to benefit the March of Dimes and to earn “pep rally points” for their class in an upcoming winter pep rally competition, raising over $228.