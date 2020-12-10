Absegami FBLA installs officers, inducts new members and grants awards virtually

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America installed 10 new chapter officers and inducted 52 new members during its seventh annual Officer Installation and New Member Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 1. It was the first ever “virtual” ceremony of its type in the chapter’s history.

After a short welcome and introduction of special guests, Superintendent John Keenan and guidance counselor Joseph Monteleone, adviser Dawn Kosko provided information on the modifications being made to the ceremony so it would run smoothly in an online format. Alumni Priya Parikh (Class of 2020) and Akshay Sheth (Class of 2019), both former local FBLA chapter presidents, served as the evening’s guest speakers.

They encouraged the students to take advantage of all the opportunities FBLA has to offer them. Parikh, a business major at Stockton University, spoke of the benefits she gained through her active participation in FBLA throughout her high school years and explained how she is trying to establish a PBL chapter (the college equivalent of FBLA). Sheth, an engineering major at Rutgers University, reminded students that the skills they acquire through FBLA will serve them well no matter what field they decide to pursue in the future.