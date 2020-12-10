Absegami FBLA installs officers, inducts new members and grants awards virtually

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America installed 10 new chapter officers and inducted 52 new members during its seventh annual Officer Installation and New Member Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 1. It was the first ever “virtual” ceremony of its type in the chapter’s history.
After a short welcome and introduction of special guests, Superintendent John Keenan and guidance counselor Joseph Monteleone, adviser Dawn Kosko provided information on the modifications being made to the ceremony so it would run smoothly in an online format. Alumni Priya Parikh (Class of 2020) and Akshay Sheth (Class of 2019), both former local FBLA chapter presidents, served as the evening’s guest speakers.
They encouraged the students to take advantage of all the opportunities FBLA has to offer them. Parikh, a business major at Stockton University, spoke of the benefits she gained through her active participation in FBLA throughout her high school years and explained how she is trying to establish a PBL chapter (the college equivalent of FBLA). Sheth, an engineering major at Rutgers University, reminded students that the skills they acquire through FBLA will serve them well no matter what field they decide to pursue in the future.
Prior to the officer installation, Kosko announced the Absegami Chapter of FBLA was in second place in the New Jersey FBLA Statewide Community Service Initiative as of November. Also, she recognized the Business Achievement Award winners for the 2019-20 school year, as they were unable to receive that recognition when the “in-person” school year was cut short in March due to the pandemic. Reaching all four levels of the BAAs (Future/Business/ Leader/America) was Khushi Shah. Reaching three levels of the BAAs (Future/Business/Leader) was Mateo Benitez. Reaching 2 levels of the BAAs (Future/Business) were Tahia Abedin, Puja Brahmbhatt, Ayisha Imran, Laura Mayfield and Vini Patel; and reaching the Future level of the BAAs were Manav Dasondi and Hadia Muhammedsani. Recipients of the awards were recognized with certificates and pins from the national office.
The 2020-21 chapter officers installed included: Mateo Benitez, president; Hadia Muhammedsani, vice president of membership; Tahia Abedin, vice president of community service; Khushi Shah, vice president of fundraising; Laura Mayfield, vice president of competitive events; Ayisha Imran, secretary; Puja Brahmbhatt, treasurer; Vini Patel, historian; Darshan Surti, webmaster (website manager); and Marina Ibrahim, webmaster (social media manager).
Of the 52 new members inducted to the chapter, 25 are freshmen. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Keenan congratulated the newly installed officers and inducted members, and encouraged them to keep up their participation in the organization. He stated it was the largest and most active chapter among the district’s three high schools. (The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District also includes Oakcrest and Cedar Creek high schools.) The Absegami FBLA chapter has a total of 121 active members in its seventh year of reactivation, up from 112 members last year and 36 members since the chapter’s inception.
