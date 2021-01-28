Absegami FBLA holds third annual Alumni Night

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America held its third annual Alumni Night on Jan. 22.
Due to continued indoor gathering restrictions, the event was held virtually this year.
FBLA members who graduated in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 were invited to the virtual event. The night began with an Absegami FBLA Trivia Contest Kahoot. Junior Tahia Abedin was the first place winner and received a $25 Amazon gift card. Alumni introduced themselves, including their higher education institutions (Rutgers, Drexel, Vassar, NJIT, Stockton), the fields they are pursuing (biochemistry, computer science, criminal justice, accounting, business analytics and information technology, optical engineering), companies where they obtained co-ops, internships and full time positions (Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and more), and further career aspirations (becoming CPAs, earning MBAs, going to medical school and law school).
A presentation showed the progress and growth the chapter has experienced since starting in the 2014-2015 school year with 36 members. The organization now has 122 active members, has had 12 state winners qualify for national competition, has had a “top 15” nationally ranked team in banking & financial systems, has had a state scholarship winner, has expanded its community service efforts, and has increased its participation in state leadership conferences each year. The chapter’s website, gamifbla.org, was shown, with the news that a new “alumni section” was coming soon.
During two smaller breakout sessions, alumni reminisced about the experiences FBLA provided them and encouraged the existing high school students to take advantage of the many opportunities provided through the organization. Many credited FBLA, Absegami’s Financial Literacy class and teacher/adviser Dawn Kosko with sparking their interest in finance and business. They thanked Kosko for keeping everyone connected and arranging the event, and they offered to serve as guest speakers at future FBLA events.
Alumni were given information on becoming part of the “professional division” of FBLA and were encouraged to stay connected to the chapter. For more information on the professional division or to join, see fbla-pbl.org/pd.