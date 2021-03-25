 Skip to main content
Absegami FBLA holds Emblem Ceremony, members receive achievement awards
Absegami FBLA holds Emblem Ceremony, members receive achievement awards

ABSEGAMI— Nine Absegami HS Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members were recognized Tuesday during an Emblem Ceremony for achieving various levels of the Business Achievement Awards, Community Service Awards and the Chapter Challenge, all national recognition programs.

President Mateo Benitez welcomed members to the virtual ceremony and explained the importance of the three points on the FBLA crest: Service, Education & Progress. He went on to state how the words are tied into the mission of FBLA.

“Our emblem illustrates the importance of our mission to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences,” he said.

After the short ceremony, four members were recognized and awarded with “future level” pins for achieving the first level of the Business Achievement Awards, a national program where students can expand their business knowledge, contribute to their communities and develop their leadership skills. Students receiving the award were: ​Marina Ibrahim, 12, Sameera Hossain, 10, Jatin Punjabi, 9, and Puja Gandhi, 9.

Additionally, Sameera Hossain and Jatin Punjabi were awarded “business level” pins — the second level of the business achievement awards. Mateo Benitez, 12, and Khushi Shah, 11, were awarded certificates for their 50 hours of service for the Community Service “Community Level” Award. ​Tahia Abedin, 11, Billy Sproule, 12, Laura Mayfield, 11, Khushi Shah, 11, and Mateo Benitez, 12, received pins for the Chapter Challenge Award as representatives of Absegami at the Virtual National Leadership Experience in 2020.

