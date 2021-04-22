Absegami FBLA excels at virtual State Leadership Conference

Students from throughout New Jersey, including 30 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members from Absegami High School, participated in the NJ FBLA-PBL “Virtual” State Leadership Conference, held over three weeks from March 15 through April 2.

True to the conference’s theme, Absegami students proved they could “Conquer the Impossible” and were ranked among the state’s best not only in competitive events, but also in community service and overall chapter involvement. Three Absegami students now advance to the FBLA National Leadership Conference (NLC), originally scheduled for Anaheim, CA, but now happening virtually from June 29-July 2.

Livia Pino, a junior, and Billy Sproule, a senior, took home first place honors in Broadcast Journalism, and Puja Gandhi, a freshman, took home second place honors in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure. They will advance to the NLC. Also, sophomores Kiera Liu and Madaline Muuo were semi-finalists in the Public Service Announcement event, and overall placed sixth.