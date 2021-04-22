Absegami FBLA excels at virtual State Leadership Conference

Students from throughout New Jersey, including 30 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members from Absegami High School, participated in the NJ FBLA-PBL “Virtual” State Leadership Conference, held over three weeks from March 15 through April 2.
True to the conference’s theme, Absegami students proved they could “Conquer the Impossible” and were ranked among the state’s best not only in competitive events, but also in community service and overall chapter involvement. Three Absegami students now advance to the FBLA National Leadership Conference (NLC), originally scheduled for Anaheim, CA, but now happening virtually from June 29-July 2.
Livia Pino, a junior, and Billy Sproule, a senior, took home first place honors in Broadcast Journalism, and Puja Gandhi, a freshman, took home second place honors in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure. They will advance to the NLC. Also, sophomores Kiera Liu and Madaline Muuo were semi-finalists in the Public Service Announcement event, and overall placed sixth.
Additionally, senior Mateo Benitez, local chapter president, won second place honors in the scholarship event and was awarded $2,000 for future educational expenses. Benitez was also recognized for achieving the “Leader” Level of the Business Achievement Awards (BAAs). Benitez and Khushi Shah, a junior, were recognized with the Community Service “Community” Award for donating 50 hours of service. Sameera Hossain, a sophomore, was awarded statewide “Member of the Month” for the month of January. Hossain and freshman Jatin Punjabi were recognized for achieving the “Business” Level of the BAAs. Recent Absegami graduate Priya Parikh, Class of 2020, participated in the college equivalent of FBLA, Phi Beta Lambda (PBL)’s, competitive events, and was awarded first place in Business Communication and fourth place in Marketing.
The Absegami chapter as a whole earned the following statewide awards: Largest Chapter Membership in the Southern Region, 2nd place March of Dimes Fundraising Award, 3rd Place Community Service Challenge Award, 5th Place Passport of Progress Award, Operation Uplift Participation, Chapter Website Award of Merit, Chapter Challenge Completion Award and the Membership Expansion Award.
The Absegami HS FBLA chapter, now in its 7th year of reactivation, is working toward building community business partnerships and is raising money for students to compete at the local, regional, state and national levels. To become a sponsor, professional member or to make a donation, please contact FBLA Adviser, Dawn Kosko, at dkosko@gehrhsd.net.