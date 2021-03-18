Absegami culinary students treat Seashore Gardens Living Center workers

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Students in Absegami High School's Culinary Arts program recently made lunch trays for workers at Seashore Gardens Living Center. Lisa Vannella Weihbrecht, whose loved one is a resident, reached out to the local community wanting to do something special for the caring workers, especially through the pandemic, and Absegami students responded with homemade sandwich trays, salads, cookies and danish. Students prepped and prepared the goodies, which Lisa picked up and delivered to the workers March 12.