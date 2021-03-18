GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Students in Absegami High School's Culinary Arts program recently made lunch trays for workers at Seashore Gardens Living Center. Lisa Vannella Weihbrecht, whose loved one is a resident, reached out to the local community wanting to do something special for the caring workers, especially through the pandemic, and Absegami students responded with homemade sandwich trays, salads, cookies and danish. Students prepped and prepared the goodies, which Lisa picked up and delivered to the workers March 12.
Absegami culinary students treat Seashore Gardens Living Center workers
- Submitted by Julie Hazard GEHR news coordinator
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Joseph Bailey, 33, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested February 26 and charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy.
The “Warbucks” of Training Squadron (VT) 4 SAU held a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, March 5.
Shown here is the Quail Hill Inn on New York Road, shortly before demolition in August of 1996. In 1962 the Noyes purchased a small restaurant…
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …
As part of National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, Absegami students learned how to “ace the interview” during a special virtual …
The final months for Oakcrest seniors Class of 2021 continues to be brightened. Falcon Cheer is spread to them when they wake up to a "flock" …
Doris and Harry Knowles purchased a fully transformed Ram's Head Inn from Fred Noyes in 1979, after the passing of Fred's wife, Ethel. The Noy…
“Student Centered, Student First, Relationship Builder, Role Model, Hero, Alumni.”
Absegami High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members prepared 100 individual care packages for the Atlantic City Rescue Miss…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE