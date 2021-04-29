Absegami Band announces collaboration with Enlightened Solutions

The Absegami High School band program is using their recently fostered collaboration with Enlightened Solutions as a new opportunity to bring music off of their campus and to the community. On May 8, an outdoor concert featuring the Absegami Jazz Band will be held on the main campus of Enlightened Solutions, a holistic substance use disorder (SUD) treatment center in Egg Harbor City.

While many typical annual festivals and concerts have been canceled over the course of the past year due to the pandemic, the band program at Absegami, under the direction of Patrick O’Keefe, has worked to reimagine what is possible and seek out different ways to engage both their musicians and the community. Unable to host an audience in the winter, their programming was pre-recorded. This spring, they have explored outdoor options as well as reformatted indoor concerts with limited audience and considerations to spacing, masking and other mitigations.

“Community engagement has always been a crucial part of what we do, and we are very excited for the opportunity to bring our music to this new space and build some new relationships. Our kids have done a phenomenal job navigating the challenges of the past year, and I’m proud to see them performing as much as they are this spring,” said Patrick O’Keefe, Director of Bands.