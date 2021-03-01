Absegami and Stockton participate in MLK Day of Service

Absegami High School’s Interact Club partnered with Stockton University to participate in a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 30. This event has been hosted annually by Stockton University, and this year marks the event’s 17th annual day of service.

The day of service started at 9:30 a.m., ended at 2 p.m. and was attended by 14 Absegami Interact students and the club’s adviser, Ed Friend. The event was hosted by former Absegami Interactor and current Head Staff of Transition Activity Leaders of New Students (T.A.L.O.N.S.) Divya Rajput.

“I wanted to keep Stockton’s MLK Day alive during the pandemic and simultaneously provide an opportunity for Gami students to obtain some virtual service hours,” Rajput said about her desire to run the program via Zoom.

There were three parts to the event. During the first segment, Rajput introduced the high school students to a website called Canva and asked them to create digital posters to advertise ways students can safely volunteer during the pandemic.

Rajput then taught the students how to register at a website called Zooniverse, where students were asked to complete a minimum of 50 crowd-sourced research tasks on topics of their own choice.