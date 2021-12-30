 Skip to main content
Absecon STARS Program students visit Yard Family's Christmas Display
Absecon STARS Program students visit Yard Family's Christmas Display

Over 100 after-school students from Absecon Public Schools’ STARS Program visited the Yard family’s Christmas display, an Absecon holiday tradition, on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Students were amazed by the millions of twinkling lights and a surprise meet and greet with Mickey Mouse. The Yard family extended the holiday spirit with warm cocoa and popcorn.

