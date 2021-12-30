Over 100 after-school students from Absecon Public Schools’ STARS Program visited the Yard family’s Christmas display, an Absecon holiday tradition, on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Students were amazed by the millions of twinkling lights and a surprise meet and greet with Mickey Mouse. The Yard family extended the holiday spirit with warm cocoa and popcorn.
Absecon STARS Program students visit Yard Family's Christmas Display
- ASHLEY NOTTIS Submitted
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twenty-three members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club made holiday cards for elder care patients on Dec. 9. In total, 42 caring cards w…
Twenty-three members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club made holiday cards for elder care patients on Dec. 9. In total, 42 caring cards w…
Here is a post card for another of the many early tourist cabin establishments along the White Horse Pike. This business was built by Mr. and …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) raised almost $600 for the March of Dimes thro…
GALLOWAY — Twenty-seven members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club made Veterans Day cards on Nov. 18 at Absegami High School. In total, …
Local author Molly Golubcow visited Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) on Nov. 18 to discuss her memoir, “The Hotel on St. James Place: Gro…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE