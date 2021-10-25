Absecon seventh-grader leads school’s therapy dog to Best of Breed victory in dog show

Grace has been able to work with Skye within the classroom in Absecon, but on Sunday she had the opportunity to parade Skye in front of the judges. And it turned out to be a very rewarding experience as Skye captured the Best in Breed title.

Absecon School Superintendent Dr. Daniel Dooley is impressed by Grace’s skills. “She is a natural leader in the classroom and as an athlete,” he said. “She exudes confidence and the experience interacting with handlers at this event will only add to her confidence.”

“For her to win when competing against professional handlers was amazing. Grace and Skye won over a dog that was ranked number one in its class last year and the 11th-ranked in its breed all-time.”

“I was so surprised to win,” Grace said. “This was my first time handling a dog in competition. I was a little nervous at first, but it was such a cool experience. I learned so much.”

Grace resides in Absecon with parents Megan and Frederick and twin brother Frederick. “We have seven chickens and two dogs that are rescues,” Grace said.

What does Grace aspire to for a career? Not surprisingly, she plans to become a veterinarian.