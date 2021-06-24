 Skip to main content
Absecon schools present Teacher of the Year awards
From left, standing, are Dr. Daniel Dooley, Absecon schools superintendent; and Dr. Shelley Richards, Absecon schools principal; seated are Karen Benedetto, president, 9462 Absecon Auxiliary; Calev Cavalieer; Currie Roberts; Bob Ford, quartermaster, VFW Memorial Post 9462.

 CATHY JAGGARD, PROVIDED

ABSECON — On June 15, 2021, Absecon Memorial VFW Post 9462 awarded Calev Cavalieer and Currie Roberts Teacher of the Year awards. The VFW annually recognizes the nation’s top certiﬁed/licensed elementary, junior high and high school teachers who teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship education effectively.

