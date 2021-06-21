Absecon Memorial 9462 VFW Patriot Pen Essay Contest Winner

The theme this year was “How Can I Be a Good American?” Oralia Trinidada-Perez essay was selected from multiple entries. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief.

The competition each year is more than 165,400 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner wins $5,000!