Absecon Memorial 9462 VFW names Patriot Pen Essay Contest winner

The winner of the Absecon VFW Memorial Post 9462 Patriot Pen Essay Contest is Oralia Trinidada-Perez.

The theme this year was “How Can I Be a Good American?” The winning essay was selected from multiple entries. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW commander-in-chief.

Each year, more than 165,400 students in grades 6-8 enter the essay contest for a chance to win a share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first-place winner wins $5,000.