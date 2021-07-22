Absecon art group hosts Best Flower Pot in Town Contest

First place prize went to a flower pot created by Bill Parker, titled "American Pot Gothic." Second place went to Mudgirls, titled "The World Laughs with Flowers," and third place was awarded to Jen Burke, titled "500 Club Memories: Martin and Lewis," a first time participant who also hosts and instructs art classes for kids under the ACAA. Also awarded was Matthew Dixon, Michael Cagno and Arianna Sellers.

The 2021 Best Flower Pot in Town Contest sponsored by the Absecon Cultural Art Alliance (ACAA) was on full display July 7 at the historic Dr. Jonathan Pitney House in Absecon. After weeks of planning, a total of 23 local artists displayed skillfully painted and crafted terracotta pots. A panel of judges composed of local business owners judged the flower pots and awarded prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, Honorable Mention and the Crackpot Award along with a Best Flower Display. Total amount awarded was over $300.

Among the winners this year was the non-profit organization MUDGIRLS of Atlantic City, whose mission is to seek to “empower disadvantaged women through the making of functional ceramic art and architectural tiles.” The ACAA was honored to invite the MUDGIRLS this year to help raise awareness to their cause and assist in raising funds with their beautifully crafted flower pot included in the contest. The MUDGIRLS flowerpot was bought in a silent auction where all proceeds were donated to their organization. For more information about the MUDGIRLS visit www.mudgirlsstudios.org/.

First place prize went to a flower pot created by Bill Parker, titled “American Pot Gothic.” Second place went to Mudgirls, titled “The World Laughs with Flowers.” Third place was awarded to Jen Burke, titled "500 Club Memories: Martin and Lewis" a first time participant, who also hosts and instructs art classes for kids under the ACAA. Also awarded was Matthew Dixon, Michael Cagno and Arianna Sellers.

At the garden party, attendees enjoyed good music and delicious lite fare and refreshments. The ACAA and the Dr. Jonathan Pitney House love to host this event and are thankful to all who have given their time, art, and donations to help make it happen.

Special thanks to some of our sponsor partners: Glenn Insurance, Dr. Jonathan Pitney House, Dairy Queen, Zona Real Estate, Mosaic Made LLC, Parker and Partners, Your CBD Store Absecon, Session Arts, Renault Winery, Jester Graphix, and Garden State Brewery

The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance main mission is to promote an appreciation of the arts through education and exposure to a wide range of art-related experiences. For more information, visit abseconarts.com, the group’s facebook page, or email abseconarts@gmail.com