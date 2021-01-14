A toolkit for local environmental responsibility

One of the advantages of working with our Galloway Township Environmental Commission is to be associated with the NJ Association of Environmental Commissions (ANJEC). Through their conventions, seminars and publications we get to share ideas with teams from around the State of New Jersey. This week I would like to give a shout out to the work of the Liberty Township Environmental Commission. They have compiled a chart entitled “Environmental Responsibilities for Homeowners and Businesses”. I definitely think it is worth reading and further exploring the links mentioned under the categories of water, soil, energy and environment :
A. Water:
1. Conservation: Energy star-rated appliances; flow reducers in shower & toilets; sprinkler timers; hand held watering; fix leaks. Link: state.nj.us/dep/watersupply/conserve.htm
2. Septic Management: Pump out tank every 2-3 years; no deep rooted plants in drain field; no additives; only septic-safe toilet paper & black water into the system; don’t overload the system- spread out laundry loads, shorter showers; use septic safe detergents & soaps. Link: https://anjec.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/SepticSystems-2017.pdf
3. Wastewater Discharge: Graywater should be treated as sewage unless discharged into a certified graywater system. Statute: NJ 7:9A-7-5 Link: www.state.nj.us/dep/dwq/pdf/njac79a.pdf
4. Stormwater Runoff: Divert runoff from roofs and driveways into rain gardens, dry wells, infiltration trenches, planted buffers and rain barrels; check & correct for proper grading. Prepare for 4” of rain in 30 minutes as our climate is changing. Link: www.fairfaxcounty.gov/soil-water-conservation/drainage-problem-control-runoff
5. Pet/Animal Waste: Pick up waste left by your pets and livestock or it will turn up in your drinking water. Link: www.nj.gov/dep/watershedrestoration/waterbrook_chp5.html
B. Soil:
1. Plantings: Reduce turf grass and choose an eco-friendly lawn. Use native plants & warm season grasses for downspout gardens, mass plantings, meadows, and dry soil plantings. Link: www.energy.gov/energysaver/design/landscaping-energy-efficient-homes/landscaping-water-conservation
2. Erosion: Seeding, blankets, riprap, terraces, mulch
3. Fertilizer: Before you fertilize, test your soil. Avoid synthetic fertilizers and use organic materials. Link: https://indiana.clearchoicescleanwater.org/lawns/fertilizer-faqs
4. Herbicides: Alternatives include sustainable garden design, mulching, ground cover, organic weed killers, flame guns, hand weeding, trimming. Link: http://npic.orst.edu/pest/weeds.html
5. Insecticides: Practice Integrated Pest Management (IPM). Most insecticides kill beneficial insects as well as your target. These beneficial organisms take 3x’s longer to recover. Link: www.epa.gov/safepestcontrol/integrated-pest-management-ipm-principles
C. Energy:
1. Carbon Footprint: Refuse-Reduce-Reuse. From your car to your lawnmower go electric, install solar panels, consider eating less animal products, choose green transportation, reduce waste. Link: www.sustainablejersey.com/
2. Electricity Usage & Efficiency: Energy Star appliances, timer on electric water heater, LED lighting, turn things off when not in use. Perform an energy audit in your home including appliances, electronics, insulation, air leaks, heating & cooling, water heating, windows and doors. Link: www.energystar.gov/products/energy_star_home_tips
D. Environment:
1. Noise pollution: Landscape equipment, barking dogs, noisy neighbors, loud music, unwanted sound. Link: www.pca.state.mn.us/sites/default/files/p-gen6-01.pdf
2. Light Trespass: Use outdoor lighting respectfully towards neighbors, insects, bats, birds, and the night sky. You should see the light but not the light source from your property line. Link: www.darksky.org/
3. Air Pollutants: Vehicle and engine exhaust, dust, burning and chimney fumes cause major health hazards. www.nj.gov/dep/cleanairnj/contrib.html
4. Wildlife: Plant for food, cover, and security. Landscape to recreate an environment that your house and property replaced. www.conservewildlifenj.org/
I hope that you will take some time, delve into these websites and consider what you can do. Some sites will offer ways to save money on equipment and services for upgrades.