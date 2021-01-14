A toolkit for local environmental responsibility

One of the advantages of working with our Galloway Township Environmental Commission is to be associated with the NJ Association of Environmental Commissions (ANJEC). Through their conventions, seminars and publications we get to share ideas with teams from around the State of New Jersey. This week I would like to give a shout out to the work of the Liberty Township Environmental Commission. They have compiled a chart entitled “Environmental Responsibilities for Homeowners and Businesses”. I definitely think it is worth reading and further exploring the links mentioned under the categories of water, soil, energy and environment :