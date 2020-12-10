A pandemic Hanukkah celebration: Menorah-topped cars to parade through Galloway and Absecon

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amid the ongoing pandemic, Chabad of Galloway & Stockton University recognizes the crucial importance of bringing Hanukkah’s message of light and hope to the area’s Jewish community amid a dark winter.
To safely do so, Chabad will hold a Car Menorah Parade departing from Chabad Jewish Center, 118 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, and traveling through Galloway and Absecon, culminating in a Grand Menorah Lighting at the Galloway Township Municipal Complex, 330 E. Jimmie Leeds Road with township officials.
“While typically, we’re able to invite the community to join our Hanukkah menorah-lighting ceremony at the Chabad Center, this year we are inviting them to participate in safely bringing Hanukkah to the rhomes of those unable to attend due to coronavirus,” said Rabbi Meir Rapoport, of Chabad of Galloway. “The Car Menorah Parade is a perfect way for the local Jewish community to show our Jewish pride and celebrate Hanukkah during the pandemic."
The parade route will travel via the main thoroughfares of Galloway and Absecon, including in a unique Hanukkah celebration promoting holiday awareness and bringing a message of light and hope to the area. The parade will end at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Complex for a sociallyvdistanced outdoor celebration including the lighting of a giant Hanukkah menorah.
To ensure everyone is safe, the menorah lighting will be very limited, with all participants distanced and wearing masks to ensure the outdoor event is safe.
The Car Menorah Parade is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday — publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle and the victory of light over darkness, a message of hope greatly needed today. In the decades since the Rebbe’s Hanukkah awareness campaign began, it has revitalized widespread observance of the Festival of Lights and brought it to the mainstream, returning what some have mistakenly dismissed as a minor holiday to its roots as a public proclamation of the ultimate triumph of freedom over oppression.
This year has seen illness, death, quarantine, closures and business collapses, all amid an overwhelming sense of sheer confusion and despair. In light of this heightened sense of urgency to share the message, spirit and hope of Hanukkah, the Chabad-Lubavitch movement worldwide is preparing the largest Hanukkah awareness campaign in history.
This year’s global campaign will see Chabad reach 8 million Jews in more than 100 countries. With safety measures limiting many in-person gatherings, Chabad will erect some 15,000 large public menorahs, which will be seen by millions on streets and public squares around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower and the Kremlin.
Chabad-organized menorah parades will see over 6,500 Hanukkah menorah-topped cars hit the road, bringing the Hanukkah message of hope and joy through the city and into residential neighborhoods, allowing families to safely share the joy and light of Hanukkah with pride. With many events curtailed, others opting for a drive-in model and many people isolating, Chabad will help families bring the light and celebration of Hanukkah into their homes and will distribute approximately 32 million Hanukkah candles, more than 700,000 menorah kits, 350,000 family at-home Hanukkah kits and 2.5 million holiday guides in 17 languages.
Throughout New Jersey, Chabad will organize dozens of giant menorah displays and public menorah lightings. To find a local event in New Jersey, or practically anywhere throughout the world, see the international Hanukkah event directory at JewishGalloway.com/HanukkahEvents.
For more information about Hanukkah and a local schedule of events, see JewishGalloway.com/Hanukkah.
