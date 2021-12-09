580 pounds of items donated in Absegami food drive

Absegami’s Interact club, Key Club, FBLA, and Student Council came together to participate in a Thanksgiving food drive for the benefit of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey’s Student Change Hunger competition. Students from around the school donated a total of 580 pounds of canned and boxed food items on Nov. 18 and 19.

Student Change Hunger is a friendly competition hosted by the Community Food Bank, where schools host food or fund drives at their schools to help feed the people of New Jersey.

Although it is a competition, the schools are actually working together to fight against hunger. Absegami’s Interact Club’s Treasurer Nidhi Patel brought in donations for the food drive.

“This is a great event because we are not only giving back to people who need it but we are giving back to people who need it in our community. It’s really important to help the people around us.”

Donations for Students Change hunger are being accepted until Jan. 14, 2022. Anyone interested in making a personal donation can learn more at foodbanksj.org or call 856-662-4884.