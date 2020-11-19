South Jersey Event Listing

Saturday, Nov. 21

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Monday, Nov. 23

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness; learn how to be a public policy advocate; Marc Hurvitz, VP NAMI Atlantic/Cape May, NAMINJ board member and certified Advocacy teacher will speak; registration required. 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIACM.org.

Thursday, Nov. 26