South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Nov. 18
ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'NOTHING MATTERS': 8 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 21; written by Dave Geible, show tells the story of American journalist Ambrose Bierce; online only; $15. 609-884-5898 or EastlynneTheater.org.
'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
OCEAN CITY REALTORS BOARD COLLECTION: donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 25; donations will support "Operation: Empty closets for the Homeless"; donations will be used to give the gift of warmth for winter to the needy at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission; Ocean City Board Of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128 or OCBOR.com.
VIRTUAL COLLEGE ESSAY WRITING SERIES LED BY MIGHTY WRITERS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; led by instructors from Mighty Writers, participants will work on college essays and draft stories they can use for multiple college application submissions; support will also be given for college scholarship writing and college prep, including SAT support; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Nov. 19
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
ADA TRILLO: IF WALLS COULD SPEAK - PANEL DISCUSSION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in conjunction with our exhibition Ada Trillo: If Walls Could Speak, the Noyes Museum is hosting an online panel discussion. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; virtual meeting hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
DREAM CATCHER TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; Dream Catcher: Take & Make Craft; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
NAUTI SPIRITS DISTILLERY PRESENTS 'FLICKS ON THE FIELD': 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; movie night; fire pits; bring a chair; Nauti Spirits Distillery, 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May; free admission. 609-770-3381 or NautiSpirits.com.
TEA TIME AT THE AVALON HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m.; enjoy tea virtually as you share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THE ELEMENTS SHOW: 5 to 8 p.m. daily through Nov. 21; eclectic mix of fine art and oddities; 27 Central Ave., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: CHARLOTTE POTTER & KIM HARTY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by WheatonArts; registration requested. 609-856-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Friday, Nov. 20
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SEA ISLE CITY GIRLS WEEKEND: daily through Nov. 22; discounts on retail, salon and fitness services, restaurants, lodging and more; various locations, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY SPRING BFA EXHIBITION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 20; display will reflect the students' concentration in either painting or visual communications/graphic design; Stockton University Art Gallery, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4505 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.
VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT: 5 to 5:30 p.m., New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Saturday, Nov. 21
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Nov. 21, "It's a Shore Holiday"; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sts. Peter & Paul UOC, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.
HISTORY OF PHOTOGRAPHY: 1 to 2 p.m.; held via Zoom by Avalon Free Library; Art History teacher and curator, Katy Scarlett will speak about the history of photography as a 19th century invention, an art medium, and an accessible way of recording memories; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HSHS PRESENTS: 'THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK': 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 22; presented by Holy Spirit High School Performing Arts Department; masks required; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, $10 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighschool.com.
Sunday, Nov. 22
HSHS FALL FUN FEST: noon to 5 p.m.; food trucks, beer tent, vendors, live music; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, $10. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
Monday, Nov. 23
HOLIDAY COUPONING 101: HOW TO GET THE BEST DEAL VIDEO: 2 to 2:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; virtual "Holiday Couponing 101: How to Get the Best Deal" video. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DINNER AND A MOVIE: 'RUSSELL CROWE IS UNHINGED': 5 p.m.; full course, kosher meal and movie on the JCC's big screen; masks required, temperature checks; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $25 members, $30 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by November 19 and include its special memory. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Nov. 26
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily, Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
RECYCLED CRAFT WORKSHOP - COUNTDOWN TO 2021: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; ACUA workshop held via Zoom; learn how to create a special folio holding six envelopes you'll fill with special messages, treats or other treasures. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
Dining out
Thursday, Nov. 26
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 2 p.m.; traditional hot meal featuring turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy, string beans, cranberry sauce, and an assortment of desserts; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. 609-704-7262 or 856-777-2416 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Nov. 18
HOLIDAY AND NEW COAT DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Dec. 21; hosted by Stafford Township PBA Local #297 and Stafford Recreation; collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18; Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Friday, Nov. 20
COACH BAG RAFFLE: 7 p.m.; drawing hosted by the Absegami Marching Braves Parent Association; $10 per ticket. aliciamattsonrph@gmail.com.
'REMARCABLE RAFFLE' TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: 2 p.m. drawing; held via Facebook Live; prizes range in value from $500 to $2,000; $50 ticket price. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Nov. 18
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup each Wednesday and Saturday; for ages 3 to 8. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOUNG ARTISTS DRAW/PAINT CLASSES: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 18; Kids Drawing & Painting Classes for ages 5 to 10; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $15-$20, pre-registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.
Thursday, Nov. 19
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; Boogie Woogie Babies is a 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; held online via Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
YOUNG ARTISTS THURSDAY DRAWING CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; a class for young artists ages 11 and older; supplies provided; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.
Saturday, Nov. 21
ONLINE TEEN GAME: 'AMONG US': 2 to 3 p.m.; teens are invited to play "Among Us," the popular online game where players try to prep their spaceship for take-off, while completing missions and uncovering an imposter bent on destruction; online-only program. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Nov. 18
'BLACK STORIES MATTER': VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 18, Dec. 16; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrates diversity and inclusion; for ages 18 and older. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Thursday, Nov. 19
COFFEE KLATCH - ONLINE PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; registration requested. 609-822-1167 or jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for November, "A Game for the Living" by Patricia Highsmith; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Nov. 20
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 18; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, Nov. 22
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Nov. 23
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 14
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
Monday, Dec. 21
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Nov. 18
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
MONICA NASK ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Monica Nask, 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16; hosted by JFS Atlantic; virtual six-week program, presented by Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life; attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more; free. 609-350-8937 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Nov. 19
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Nov. 20
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 18; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Nov. 21
YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.
Monday, Nov. 23
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness; learn how to be a public policy advocate; Marc Hurvitz, VP NAMI Atlantic/Cape May, NAMINJ board member and certified Advocacy teacher will speak; registration required. 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIACM.org.
Thursday, Nov. 26
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
'COPING WITH THE HOLIDAYS': virtual program by The Samaritan Center for Grief Support; registration underway; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9; hosted by the Ocean County Library; open to anyone whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one; participants will receive emailed documents on which they can note their favorite memories and sources of support; question-answer discussion follows program; free. www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
Music
Wednesday, Nov. 18
SOUTH JERSEY JAZZ AUTUMN CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; presented by Budesa Brother with special guest John Swana on trumpet; Gregory's Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point; $10, reservations requested. 609-927-6665.
Thursday, Nov. 19
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Wednesday, Nov. 18
JEWISH FILM SERIES: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, 19; films are in Hebrew with English subtitles; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; limited to 25 participants; individual movie: $6 members, $10 guests; series: $30 members, $50 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
