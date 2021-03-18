South Jersey Event Listing

Thursday, March 18

NUTRITION WORKSHOP WITH HORIZON HEALTH: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; workshop with Gina-Marie from Horizon Health; learn how nutrient-rich food can help you reduce the risk of chronic diseases as well as other tips for living a healthy life; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER'S & DEMENTIA VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; receive an overview of Alzheimer's and dementia, and the relationship between the two; learn risk factors, FDA-approved treatments and more; presented by Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Friday, March 19