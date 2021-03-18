South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, March 17
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM/BRIGANTINE BOOK SALE: during regular library hours through March 20; proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation's support of programming in your library branch; fill a bag (bring your own or purchase a reusable bag) for $1; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS': 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
FREE TAX PREPARATION: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 15 through 31; ATAX Atlantic City is offering free tax preparation to healthcare workers, first responders and senior citizens; due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing and face masks are enforced; ATAX Atlantic City, 1706 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-246-3139 or ATAX.com/AtlanticCity.
'HOMAGE & OBLIVION' BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; Syd Krochmalny is an Argentina-born artist and writer whose interest in the avant-garde, experimental art traditions, and the relationship between art, philosophy and civic engagement has fueled his global Visual Arts career; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
MARGATE HAS MORE: SCHOLARSHIPS FOR STUDENTS: daily through April 6; The Margate Business Association's Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program; topic is, "If I had to describe the year 2020 in one word, it would be…"; two, $2,500 Margate Business Association Scholarships are available; submissions must be postmarked by April 6, 2021 and will not be accepted in person. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point's' people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: SHRINK ART EARRING OR KEYCHAIN: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through March 30; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create a shrink art earring or key chain. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.
'THE TALKING CURE' EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
VENDORS WANTED FOR FLEA MARKET: sign up now to be a vendor at May 15 event, taking place at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City, $25. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker; reservations due by March 9; free for Village Members and Holocaust Survivors, and $5 for non-members. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, March 18
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
'SOMETHING TO VOTE FOR': 8 p.m.; available online through March 21; East Lynne Theater Company presents a reading of "Something to Vote For" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman; play takes place in the home of the president of an influential anti-suffrage women's club; free, donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org/something-to-vote-for.html.
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, March 19
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through April 30; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
'CRUISE: AN ARTISTIC DRIVE THRU EXPERIENCE': 11 a.m. March 19 through April 5; features Broadway singers, musicians, art installations and more; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; $27.50-$47.50. 917-327-9138 or CruiseThruEvents.com.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NJ MAKER'S DAY VIRTUAL EVENT: 4 to 5 p.m.; Vineland Public Library is hosting a program with Talewise (formerly Sciencetellers), called "Aliens: Escape from Earth"; animated story that incorporates next-generation science and a live, interactive host; registration requested. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
SHERLOCK HOLMES WEEKEND: March 19 through 21; Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson return to follow the clues in "Sherlock Holmes and Making the Grade!," written and directed by Jacklyn Fazio; held at Aleathea's Restaurant at the historic Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St., Cape May; $115 full weekend package, includes performances and luncheon. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; experience the thrill of capturing your life's adventures, history and ancestry; memoir workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan; reservations due by March 10. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Saturday, March 20
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 10; discuss movies and learn about all aspects of films with other film lovers; program will be held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 24; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EASTER EGGSPRESS AT DIDONATO'S: noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 3, noon to 4 p.m. April 1, 2; custom built train rides; meet and greet and free photo op with the Easter Bunny, maze, egg hunt, free snacks, prize and more; DiDonato Family Fun Center, 1151 South White Horse Pike, Hammonton, $10.95 per person advance, free ages 1 and younger. 609-561-3040 or DiDonatoFunCenter.com/Easter-Eggspress.
FREE RABIES CLINICS IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) at Collings Lakes Vol. Fire Company; safe social distancing and face coverings will be required; licenses are available at the clinic; various locations. 856-697-2100, ext. 1 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Monday, March 22
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through April 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
KNITTING SOCIAL HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through April 26; join fellow knitters virtually to chat and share your knitting ideas via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 23
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
GENEALOGY - BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Casey Zahn; held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreLibrary.org.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4; no meeting March 9, 30; hosted virtually by Avalon Free Public Library; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.
SPRING BINGO VIRTUAL EVENT: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; playing Bingo over the computer; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion as you compete for the top prize; topics include science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; reservations due by March 17; free for Holocaust survivors and Village members, $5 non-members. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, March 24
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, March 25
'CREATIVE & ENTREPRENEURIAL STRATEGY IN A PANDEMIC WORLD': 6 to 9 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College, Cape May Cay; learn key creative strategies to continue your business operations safely; register online with course code PDEV-115; registration requested. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu/Academics/ContEd/index.php.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler; reservations due by March 22. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, April 1
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held remotely via Zoom by Avalon Library; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; hosted by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 6
PAUSE FOR PAWS - ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, April 9
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Wednesday, April 14
CAPE ASSIST INTRODUCES SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ACADEMY FOR EDUCATION PROFESSIONALS: noon April 14, May 5, June 2; virtual session hosted by Cape Assist; sessions will explore the four principles of Applied Educational Neuroscience; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/SAA.
Dining out
Wednesday, March 17
GREGORY'S ST. PATRICK'S WEEKEND CELEBRATION: March 17 through 20; Gregory's Restaurant & Bar St. Patrick's Day celebration; Irish menu will be served noon to 10 p.m.; March 17, "Wearin' of the Green" event; Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
Friday, March 19
FISH DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council 6342; baked cod, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, beverages; $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger; take-outs available; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon. 609-513-2231.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, March 17
SNEAKER DRIVE FUNDRAISER: Wednesdays through March 31; Sneaker Drive Fundraiser hosted by the Atlantic County American Legion Auxiliary Juniors; collecting used and unused sneakers; various locations, including American Legion Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing, and Cologne Fire House, 2870 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or acamericanlegionjrs@gmail.com.
Saturday, March 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Wednesday, March 17
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program will be led by instructor Amber McGuigan; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, March 18
TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
YOUNG ARTISTS CLASSES: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 29; for ages 11 and older; focuses on fundamentals of art in various media; supplies provided; registration required; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20, registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.
Saturday, March 20
VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 27; kids ages 6-10 are invited to participate in this new program, which partners kids who want to sharpen their reading skills with trained teen volunteers; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 305 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, March 23
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through April 27; Boogie Woogie Babies is a 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library's Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, March 25
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; join Vineland Public Library staff for a discussion of the book "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End" by Jeff Kinney, via Zoom; registration requested. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Wednesday, March 17
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Thursday, March 18
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. Thursdays through March 18; hosted by Cape Assist; participants will learn effective ways to reduce stress, receive valuable advice on managing challenging situations, and be introduced to local resources; those who complete the five weeks will receive a $50 gift card; registration requested. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Caregiver.
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, March 19
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, March 21
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, March 22
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, March 23
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS - ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, March 25
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays; peer-led group meeting virtually or by call-in to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or email bhuff@mhanj.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for March, "Murder in Galway" by Carlene O'Connor (available on Hoopla); program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 30
WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP - ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women's peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, April 5
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, April 6
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Monday, April 12
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Wednesday, April 14
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, April 19
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, March 17
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, March 18
NUTRITION WORKSHOP WITH HORIZON HEALTH: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; workshop with Gina-Marie from Horizon Health; learn how nutrient-rich food can help you reduce the risk of chronic diseases as well as other tips for living a healthy life; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER'S & DEMENTIA VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; receive an overview of Alzheimer's and dementia, and the relationship between the two; learn risk factors, FDA-approved treatments and more; presented by Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Friday, March 19
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through April 30; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold Tai Chi/Qigong classes via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, March 22
'ADVANCE HEALTHCARE DIRECTIVE: IT'S YOUR CHOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine via Zoom; presented by Dr. Harry Chaikin. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
MAJOR MENTAL ILLNESSES AND THEIR TREATMENT: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Acenda Integrated Health presents "Major Mental Illnesses and their Treatment"; held via Zoom; presented by NAMI AC. 609-741-5125 or NAMIAC.org.
Tuesday, March 23
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR - ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain "connected." 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, March 25
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL DEMENTIA SYMPOSIUM - BALANCING HEALTH & WELLNESS: 8:30 a.m. to noon; join the Alzheimer's Association for a free, half-day Virtual Dementia Symposium featuring local speakers and six important brain health and wellness presentations; registration required. 800-272-3900.
Wednesday, March 31
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing; appointments preferred, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.
Music
Thursday, March 18
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Wednesday, March 17
INTRO TO HEBREW READING COURSE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine presents another Hebrew Reading Course–Level 1; sponsored by the National Jewish Outreach Program; registration requested. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
Saturday, March 20
VIRTUAL LENTEN RETREAT: noon to 2 p.m.; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church's Ladies Philanthropy Society invites members of the community to their annual Lenten Retreat, held via Zoom; topic is "Praying with Saint Ephraim in Today's World"; discussion and questions to follow; church is collecting donations to benefit the homeless. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Sunday, April 4
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.