South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Feb. 24
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 18 and older; book club will discuss "Begin America: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for our Own"; registration requested. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
'CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS': 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett, reading a speech by Ida B. Wells titled "Lynching, Our National Crime"; Wells delivered this speech at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
'HOMAGE & OBLIVION' BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; Syd Krochmalny is an Argentina-born artist and writer whose interest in the avant-garde, experimental art traditions, and the relationship between art, philosophy and civic engagement has fueled his global Visual Arts career; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
'LOVE YOUR LIBRARY' SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; challenging teens and adults to write a story on the theme of "Love Your Library," using just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
MARGATE HAS MORE: SCHOLARSHIPS FOR STUDENTS: daily through April 6; The Margate Business Association's Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program; topic is, "If I had to describe the year 2020 in one word, it would be…"; two, $2,500 Margate Business Association Scholarships are available; submissions must be postmarked by April 6, 2021 and will not be accepted in person. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point's' people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
'THE TALKING CURE' EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
'TRIBUTE TO AN ARTIST' ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited daily through February; artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
VIRTUAL PRESENTATION - MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION: 10 a.m.; join the discussion with Dana Stevens, Director of Local Affairs at SAM (Smart Approaches to Marijuana), on local regulations and policies that may be put in place to protect the youth and other vulnerable populations in your community; Zoom session; registration requested. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Feb24.
YOUTH BIAS TASK FORCE LIVE VIRTUAL ROUNDTABLE: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Cape May County Prosecutors Office, Cape May County Professionals, and Middle Township High Students come together to discuss the 2020 Youth Bias Task Force Report's Finding and Recommendation to Reduce Youth Bias in New Jersey; held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-465-1135 or Zoom.us/Webinar/Register or CMCPros.net.
Thursday, Feb. 25
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
EAST LYNNE THEATER PRESENTS 'GET HAPPY!': 8 to 9:30 p.m. daily through Feb. 28; virtual performance; "Get Happy! A Cabaret Saluting Judy Garland"; $15. 609-884-5898 or TinyURL.com/ELTC-GetHappy.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion as you compete for the top prize; topics include science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; free for Villiage/JCC members and Holocaust survivors, $5 non-members. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, Feb. 26
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
BLACK HISTORY MATTERS EVENT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Future Leaders Organization; guest speaker Rev. Dr. Willie D. Francois; held virtually via Zoom. 609-380-7659 or 100FutureLeaders.org.
GENEALOGY - ONLINE RESOURCES: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; for those interested in researching their family history; hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; held remotely via Zoom; registration required. avalonfreelibrary.org.
IMAGINE: 3 to 8 p.m.; Nashville North Studios' Fourth Friday Art Opening; features Group Exhibition and Duo exhibit "Imagine," by Cheryl Patton Wu and Tina Sacco; Nashville North Studios, 210 New Rd., #8, Linwood; reservations requested. 609-504-5044 or NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT: 2 to 3 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Saturday, Feb. 27
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, March 1
MINDFUL FAMILY NIGHT SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through March 8; Atlantic City Free Public Library online program, led by instructor Amy Perez; parents will be supported in developing mindfulness practices for their families; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, March 2
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4; no meeting March 9, 30; hosted virtually by Avalon Free Public Library; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.
PAUSE FOR PAWS - ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: SHRINK ART EARRINGS FOR ADULTS: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; create your own shrink art earrings; Atlantic City Free Public Library will provide these free kits, while supplies last, for adults to take with them and make at home; kits can be picked up through the library's Curbside Pickup Service. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own Spring vegetable garden; learn how to grow Jersey Fresh veggies beginning indoors and then place outside as the weather warms up; reservations due by Feb. 23; free for Village members and Holocaust survivors, $5 non-members. JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, March 3
CAPE ASSIST INTRODUCES SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ACADEMY FOR EDUCATION PROFESSIONALS: noon March 3, April 14, May 5, June 2; virtual session hosted by Cape Assist; sessions will explore the four principles of Applied Educational Neuroscience; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/SAA.
Thursday, March 4
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held remotely via Zoom by Avalon Library; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; hosted by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'ENEMIES': 8 p.m. March 4 through 7; East Lynne Theater Company presents "Enemies," a one-act written by the married couple Neith Boyce and Hutchins Hapgood; the play explores a "modern," nontraditional, non-monogamous marriage; free, donations welcome. tinyurl.com/ELTCYouTube or EastLynneTheaterCompany.TicketLeap.com.
'LEGENDARY CREATURES OF CHINA' VIRTUAL ART WORKSHOP: 4 to 5:15 p.m.; Y.A.L.E School has partnered with The Penn Museum to invite students with disabilities across the Tri-State region to participate in a free virtual art workshop, "Legendary Creatures of China"; free. Primetime.BlueJeans.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; reservations due by March 1. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, March 18
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 20
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Dining out
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Feb. 24
'FOOD IS LOVE, SHARE SOME LOVE' WINTER FOOD DRIVE: daily through Feb. 28; drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and more; donations will be collected now through February 28; multiple drop off locations in Ocean City; Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128.
Thursday, Feb. 25
REMARCABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: drawing extended to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021; Facebook live drawing; prizes ranging from $2,000 American Express gift card to $500 American Express gift card; $50. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.
Saturday, March 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Feb. 24
KID'S EVENT: JACKIE ROBINSON: available for viewing online daily through Feb. 26; virtual presentation of Jackie Robinson from Bright Star Touring Theatre. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program will be led by instructor Amber McGuigan; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; for ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Feb. 25
TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Feb. 27
ONLINE GAMING: JACKBOX: 2 to 3 p.m.; held via Zoom; teens are invited to join for fun, online games; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27; for kids ages 6 to 10; held via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609 345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, March 2
ART AND JOURNALING FOR TWEENS: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9; Zoom meeting led by instructor Amber McGuigan; calling all doodlers ages 11 to 13; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 4
TODDLER TIME: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; supplies will be available for pick up at the center for those who registered for the event March 2. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Wednesday, Feb. 24
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
HEART-TO-HEART WITH BIRTH PARENTS: 7 to 8 p.m.; join Adoptions From The Heart for a live conversation with birth parents about their unique stories about adoption. afthpr@afth.org or tinyurl.com/H2HwithBP.
Thursday, Feb. 25
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. Thursdays through March 18; hosted by Cape Assist; participants will learn effective ways to reduce stress, receive valuable advice on managing challenging situations, and be introduced to local resources; those who complete the five weeks will receive a $50 gift card; registration requested. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Caregiver.
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays; peer-led group meeting virtually or by call-in to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or email bhuff@mhanj.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for February, "Lost Girls' by Robert Kolker; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Feb. 27
'PARENTING AFTER THE DEATH OF A PARTNER': 10 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual support group hosted by Samaritan's Center for Grief Support; group will be facilitated by Michelle Tartamosa, social work intern; free, registration required. 856-596-8550 or SamaritanNJ.org.
Sunday, Feb. 28
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, March 1
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, March 2
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS - ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Thursday, March 4
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, March 5
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, March 8
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Wednesday, March 10
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, March 15
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, March 17
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Tuesday, March 30
WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP - ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women's peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Feb. 24
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - UPSIDE OF THE COVID-19 EXPERIENCE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the COVID-19 experience. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, Feb. 25
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Feb. 26
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, March 2
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR - ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain "connected." 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, March 3
ANGELIC HEALTH HOLDS 3RD ANNUAL CONFERENCE: 8:30 a.m. to noon; held via Zoom; 3rd Annual Angelic Health Leading Healthcare Innovation Conference for social workers, case managers, licensed nursing home administrators, or certified assisted living administrators; free, registration required. 609-515-4182 or Angelic.Health.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - NURSE'S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on how you have been caring for yourself and loved ones during the pandemic; reservations due by Feb. 26. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, March 31
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing; appointments preferred, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.
Music
Thursday, Feb. 25
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Wednesday, Feb. 24
INTRO TO HEBREW READING COURSE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine presents another Hebrew Reading Course–Level 1; sponsored by the National Jewish Outreach Program; registration requested. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
Friday, Feb. 26
PARKING LOT SHABBAT & PURIM SERVICE: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; participants will enjoy the service from the comfort of their cars with sound provided through their car radios; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, free, reservations requested. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Sunday, March 7
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.