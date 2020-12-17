 Skip to main content
South Jersey Event Listing
UPCOMING EVENTS

South Jersey Event Listing

Things to do

Events

Wednesday, Dec. 16

ACUA HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE: items collected through Dec. 18; Atlantic County residents are urged to place non-perishable food items at the curb on their recycling collection day as part of the 30th annual Holiday Food Drive; all food collected through the Holiday Food Drive will be distributed through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey's Egg Harbor Township location. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/FoodDrive.

ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

AN OLDE FASHIONED CAPE MAY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: daily through Dec. 23; local residents, businesses, seasonal homeowners, and visitors are encouraged to participate in family-friendly festivities; post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #capemaychristmascelebration; various locations in Cape May. 609-884-9565 or capemaystrong.org/Christmas2020.

DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'YULETIDE TALES': available online through Dec. 30; compilation of filmed stories and songs for the holiday; free, donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or eastlynnetheater.org.

'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: dusk to about 9 p.m. daily through end of year; weather permitting; Christmas trees light up to music on Lake Meone; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.

'LE PETITE' ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through December, Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.com.

LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 23; the Longport Historical Society will sponsor its annual Mitten Tree at Borough Hall during the month of December; items requested are gloves, mittens, scarves and hats; donations are distributed through local school nurse offices and local charities; The Longport Historical Society, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.

MONICA NASK ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Monica Nask, 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

OFFICE OF ASSEMBLYMEN MAZZEO & ARMATO WINTER WARMTH DRIVE: daily through Dec. 18; asking for only new gloves, hats and scarves for adult, children and baby winter items; drop box locations: Office of Assemblymen Mazzeo and Armato, 2312 New Road, Northfield and B.F. Mazzeo, 601 New Road, Northfield. 609-383-1388.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - CREATING YOUR BEST YEAR EVER: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion exploring creative ways to make and keep achievable New Year's resolutions for healthier and happier living in 2021; reservations due by Dec. 14. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, Dec. 17

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

BETH ISRAEL CHANUKAH PROGRAMS AND WARM WINTER DRIVE: Beth Israel is collecting new mittens, gloves, hats, scarves and socks for those in need, items may be dropped off at Beth Israel; Dec. 10 through 17, Chanukah events nightly; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, free. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.

DIY SHOWER STEAMERS & HAND SCRUB VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or newday-fsc.org.

NAUTI SPIRITS DISTILLERY PRESENTS 'FLICKS ON THE FIELD': 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; movie night; fire pits; bring a chair; Nauti Spirits Distillery, 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May; free admission. 609-770-3381 or NautiSpirits.com.

WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: BETH LIPMAN & ERICA ROSENFELD: part of "Wheaton Conversations," a new virtual series highlighting select and diverse artists with ties to WheatonArts; interview with glass artists Erica Rosenfeld and Beth Lipman, who have over 40 years of combined experience as makers; free registration. 609-856-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Friday, Dec. 18

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, Dec. 19

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DENNISVILLE CHRISTMAS HOUSE TOUR: virtual event available Dec. 19 through 31; 2020 30th Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour; virtual event; free. 609-602-0346 or DHHOA.org.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO NIGHT: 2 to 3 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; virtual event; multiple rounds with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 20; magical talking tree, Christmas train ride; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

WINTER WONDERLAND AT THE ZOO: Dec. 19 through Jan. 3, Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CapeMayCountyNJ.gov.

Sunday, Dec. 20

AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.

LIVE NATIVITY PAGEANT (OUTDOORS): 5 and 6 p.m., Petersburg Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg (Upper Township). 609-628-2224.

Monday, Dec. 21

HOLIDAY TRIVIA: 3 to 4 p.m.; held via Zoom by Journey Hospice; free, registration required. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

'THE ARTIST'S CORNER: ADORABLE SNOWMAN': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual program; explore your inner creativity with artist and crafter Louise Marshall Hacker; free village members and Holocaust survivors, $5 non-members, reservations due by Dec. 15. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

OUTDOOR LIVE NATIVITY: 4 to 6 p.m.; Margate Community Church's Annual Live Nativity; Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Parkway, Margate City. 609-822-7147 or MargateCommunityChurch.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - HOLIDAY TRIVIA: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; test your holiday knowledge; free village members and Holocaust survivors, $5 non-members, reservations due by Dec. 17. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m.; Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will begin its next session of group obedience classes; David C. Wood 4H Center of Atlantic County, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.

Dining out

Tuesday, Dec. 29

BEER AND CHEESE TASTING: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual presentation hosted by Longport Public Library; City Brew Tours will explore the intricacies of pairing beer and cheese while adding interactive and fun activities; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org. 

Fundraisers

Wednesday, Dec. 16

HOLIDAY AND NEW COAT DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Dec. 21; hosted by Stafford Township PBA Local #297 and Stafford Recreation; collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18; Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Saturday, Dec. 19

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.  

Thursday, Feb. 25

REMARCABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: drawing extended to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021; Facebook live drawing; prizes ranging from $2,000 American Express gift card to $500 American Express gift card; $50. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.

 

For kids

Wednesday, Dec. 16

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 a.m.; Holiday Virtual Story Time with the Cumberland County Library; listen to a holiday story presented by Miss Stephanie. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup each Wednesday and Saturday; for ages 3 to 8. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

 

Golf

  

Groups

Wednesday, Dec. 16

'BLACK STORIES MATTER': VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 18, Dec. 16; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrates diversity and inclusion; for ages 18 and older. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Thursday, Dec. 17

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for December, "The Shell Game" by Sara Paretsky; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; program is moderated by Village Membership Director Tina Serota; registration required by Dec. 14. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Friday, Dec. 18

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 18; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, Dec. 20

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Dec. 21

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Jan. 11

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Dec. 16

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16; hosted by JFS Atlantic; virtual six-week program, presented by Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life; attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more; free. 609-350-8937 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Dec. 17

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Dec. 18

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 18; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Dec. 19

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Thursday, Dec. 24

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Wednesday, Dec. 16

MUSIC DAY AT MAIN LIBRARY: 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF BEETHOVEN'S BIRTHDAY: Saturdays through Dec. 26; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Dec. 17

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Monday, Dec. 21

ADULT EDUCATION AT TEMPLE BETH SHALOM: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom via Zoom; "The Spirituality of Laughter" with Rabbi Bob Alper; uplifting and joyous program explores humor in ancient and modern Jewish tradition. 609-266-0403.

Sunday, Jan. 3

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

