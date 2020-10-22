 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Jersey Event Listing
0 comments
UPCOMING EVENTS

South Jersey Event Listing

  • 0
Things to do

Events

Wednesday, Oct. 21

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

CAROLE COUZENS ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Oct. 31; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Carole Couzens. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3, 2021; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Drew Griffiths is an established artist who explored his creativity since a young age; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'NOTHING MATTERS': 8 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 21; written by Dave Geible, show tells the story of American journalist Ambrose Bierce; online only; $15. 609-884-5898 or EastlynneTheater.org.

'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey — a story of ships, settlements, suffrage, and society; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

LENNOX WARNER: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Lennox Warner emigrated from the West Indies in 1974 and has been an Atlantic City resident since 1980; Warner's work explores free-form, three-dimensional figures inspired by "primitive" and abstract art; his portfolio of work covers a variety of mediums including wood, clay, glass, metal, and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

RECYCLED ART CONTEST: ACUA's Recycled Art Contest is open to people of all ages; create art from material destined for recycling or trash; contest shines a light on the importance of recycling materials and how we can all do our part to keep items out of the landfill; various age groups; participants must be a resident of Atlantic County; deadline for entry Nov. 1; contact for specifications. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.

'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 29; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location given at registration; East Lynne Theater Company actors read stories by famous American authors; backyard in Cape May, $5 minimum donation, reservations required. 609-884-5898.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - GRANDPARENTS: FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join the conversation about communication techniques that promote a greater sense of connection and create healthier relationships during the pandemic. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

GENEALOGY - BEGINNING: 10 a.m. to noon; held remotely via Zoom with Casey Zahn; hosted by Avalon Library; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MASK-'QUERADE' WEEKEND: noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 24; fun-filled fall weekend at Lazy Eye Distillery; Lazy Eye Distillery, 1328 Harding Highway, Richland, $10. LazyEyeDistillery.com.

Friday, Oct. 23

AMERICAN FLAG SKY PAINT NIGHT: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; supplies and instruction included; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $30. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.

COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT ON GOOGLE MEET: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; provide input on what the community needs. 609-652-0230 or DewFay-FSC.org.

GREGORY'S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 2020: Fridays through Mondays through October; offering 4 lunch and 8 dinner Authentic German meals each day; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

THE DARK ART SHOW: 1 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 1; eclectic mix of fine art and oddities; styles ranging from Dark Surrealism to New Contemporary Art; popup art show at 27 Central Ave., Hammonton. Facebook.com/ArtClubHammonton.

Saturday, Oct. 24

AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, "Dracula"; 7 p.m. Nov. 21, "It's a Shore Holiday"; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.

BEAR MAN AT MONSTER BASH: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; vendors with Comic Books at Halloween event; Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-242-7756 or HistoricSmithville.com.

CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK & ZOO VIRTUAL 'BOO AT THE ZOO': daily through Oct. 31; photo costume contest, virtual scavenger hunt, and more; something new will be posted every day from October 24 to Halloween; see details online for costume contest registration. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.

HALLOWEEN TRICKS AND TREATS WITH BEACON ANIMAL RESCUE: 6 to 8 p.m.; walk through the property grounds and view Halloween animatronics, special effects and creepy decorations; costumes encouraged; wrapped sweet treats; visit with some of Beacon's adoptable dogs; 382 Route 9, Cape May; donations welcome. Facebook.com/BeaconAnimalRescue.

HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: THE ROARING TWENTIES: 1 to 2 p.m.; program will be presented via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

JERSEY DEVIL PAINT NIGHT: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; supplies and instruction included; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $35. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.

MONSTER BASH: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; sponsored by Underground, one of the stores at Historic Smithville; vendors, music, Zombie walk; rain date Oct. 31; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.

'POE BY CANDLELIGHT': 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; ELTC actors read their favorite stories by Edgar Allan Poe; yard behind West Cape May Fire Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May; $12, free ages 12 and younger, advance purchase required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

Sunday, Oct. 25

JEFF BOYER'S BIG BUBBLE BONANZA HALLOWEEN HOUSE PARTY: 4 to 5 p.m.; Jeff Boyer's Big Bubble Bonanza Live Interactive Halloween House Party; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Dr., Toms River, $15. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.

WITCHES' DAY OUT: 2 to 6 p.m.; wear a witch's hat and enter the hat contest; sales, discounts; food and drink specials; rain date Nov. 1; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DIY CANDY APPLE EVENT: 2 to 3 p.m.; create a candied apple; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO NIGHT (VIRTUAL): 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual Family-Friendly Bingo hosted by Longport Public Library; multiple rounds with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

FREE VIRTUAL WILDLIFE PRESENTATION: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 17; hosted by ACUA; Zoom presentation for kids; remote learning experience all about animals; registration required. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: DECORATIVE PUMPKIN FOR ADULTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create your own fall décor from a foam pumpkin and fall-themed napkins; kits may be picked up at the Main Library Circulation Desk or curbside. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

TRICK OR TREAT AND BINGO: 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27, 29; come to the center and do a trick and receive a treat; costumes encouraged; pick up your Bingo Card; New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE ARTIST'S CORNER: DECOUPAGE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; online program hosted by JFS Atlantic; explore your inner creativity with artist and crafter Louise Marshall Hacker; you will need any of the following materials: decorative greeting cards, wrapping paper, wallpaper or material scraps, pictures, and scissors; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 18 and older; celebrate diversity and inclusion through new "Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club." 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

JCC OCTOBER MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m.; mahjong and card games with a delicious spread; all players and skill levels are welcome; temperatures taken, masks required; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $25 guests up to one week before; $25 members, $30 guests after one week before. 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - EDUCATORS: ENGAGING STUDENTS IN THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; teachers will have the opportunity to discuss virtual and in-person education challenges with colleagues, explore the social, emotional and cognitive impact of learning, and discover tools to navigate work and family responsibilities. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the documentary, "13th," on how the Thirteenth Amendment reframed American history; watch the documentary, available on Netflix, ahead of the planned discussion. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Oct. 29

ADA TRILLO: IF WALKS COULD SPEAK - PANEL DISCUSSION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in conjunction with the exhibition Ada Trillo: If Walls Could Speak, the Noyes Museum is hosting an online panel discussion. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PRESENTATION: 3 to 4 p.m.; Cumberland County Library will host a free virtual program via Zoom, "Remembering the Ladies: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates"; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, free. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; compete for the top prize. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL TOUR: BLACK LIVES MATTER EXHIBIT: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual tour with the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. 609-350-6662 or Stockton.Zoom.us.

WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: ALLAN WEXLER AND VIRGIL MARTI: 6 to 8 p.m.; virtual event; event is part of "Wheaton Conversations," a virtual series highlighting select artists with ties to WheatonArts; join Allan and Virgil online as they discuss their experiences exploring the use of glass to express their ideas; free. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.

Dining out

 

Fundraisers

Wednesday, Oct. 21

HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef) are available at $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.

For kids

Wednesday, Oct. 21

KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup; for ages 3-8 (some adult assistance may be required) and contain everything you need for a fun activity. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library's website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 30; for ages 6-12; visit the Atlantic City Free Public Library each week to pick up craft and STEM kits; video will also be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook and YouTube pages each week showing how to complete the project; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

YOUNG ARTISTS DRAW/PAINT CLASSES: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 18; Kids Drawing & Painting Classes for ages 5 to 10; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $15-$20, pre-registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.

Thursday, Oct. 22

YOUNG ARTISTS THURSDAY DRAWING CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; a class for young artists ages 11 and older; supplies provided; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.

Saturday, Oct. 24

SATARTDAYS- FREE KIDS' ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

TEEN VIRTUAL BOOK TALK: 'THE VOTING BOOTH': 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a teen virtual book talk; club will discuss "The Voting Booth" by award-winning author Brandy Colbert; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

 

Golf

Monday, Nov. 2

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Groups

Wednesday, Oct. 21

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

COFFEE KLATCH - ONLINE PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 19; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; registration requested. 609-822-1167 or jcutler@jccatlantic.org.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for October "Love Lies" by Amanda Lamb (available on Hoopla); held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; I. Rice & Company presents The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament; professional golfers will team with amateur foursomes to compete for $11K in prizes; Galloway National Golf Club, 270 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; $350 individuals, $1400 foursomes. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org/golf.

Friday, Oct. 23

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Oct. 27

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Thursday, Nov. 5

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Nov. 6

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Monday, Nov. 16

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Oct. 21

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates and Gilda's Club; Amanda Reese will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 12; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; individuals will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; everyone who completes the program will receive a $100 gift card; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates and Gilda's Club; Steve Michael will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0607 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Oct. 23

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Oct. 24

A DAY OF HEALING: noon to 3 p.m.; Bridge Counseling Wellness, 507 Route 9 S., Suite C, Marmora. 609-840-6034 or BridgeServices.org.

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Monday, Oct. 26

NAMI EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; addresses ABLE account program; learn how your loved one can maintain a bank account up to 100K that will not jeopardize his/her SSI or SSD presented by Hinkle, Fingles, Prior, & Fischer, PC; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; Hafetz and Associate's Ellen Cosgrove will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; reservations requested. 609-732-0602 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

Thursday, Nov. 12

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Thursday, Oct. 22

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Thursday, Oct. 22

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News