South Jersey Event Listing

Thursday, Oct. 1

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

For kids

Wednesday, Sept. 30

KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 1; craft kits are intended for ages 3-8 (some adult assistance may be required) and contain everything you need for a fun activity; Longport Public Library, registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, Oct. 5

TODDLER TIME: FOREST FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; online video presented by New Day Family Success Center and Atlantic Prevention Resources; open to all families in Atlantic County; video will teach and reinforce life skills that have future impact on the ability to resist substance abuse. 609-652-0230.

